The Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee overwhelming voted to retain the Chairman last night. My call for his removal focused primarily on administrative matters regarding adherence to our bylaws and proper organizational process, plus concern about the party’s connection to efforts and individuals who I believe do not represent the party’s core beliefs, interests or mission.
I am satisfied that although taking this vote was difficult for the organization, it will center the Chairman and organization on process reforms going forward, including perhaps a review and rewrite of our bylaws.
The more difficult challenge for all of us locally will be working through the same division within the party that is occurring across the country. There are a lot of new members in our party who are energized and activated, in part, by their admiration for former President Trump. The tension between many of them and the Republicans who are more focused on the traditional, center-right goals and philosophies advancing the basic tenets of smaller government, individual liberty, free markets, economic opportunity for all and a strong appreciation for the constitutional structure of our political institutions must be addressed. Much of this historic common purpose of the party and intellectual unpinning of the conservative movement is being ignored or contradicted in favor of a basket of beliefs that that are, I am sad to say, ignorant, hateful and foolish.
The best solution is for those who disagree with the current direction of the party to become more activated themselves and to counter this abandonment of reason and order. We are all in this together and our civil society needs to adhere to the social compact that has guided our nation for more than two centuries. Walking away from the party, as we have seen some do, only further weakens the party’s traditional beliefs and coalition, and empowers those who seek to disrupt the regular order of leadership and governance.
In NH, we are fortunate to have elected Republicans like Governor Sununu and some in the legislature and who serve on local select, school and other boards and committees that have pushed back against the hijacking of the party and kept us from being consumed by the behaviors and outcomes we see in other places. They need our support.
