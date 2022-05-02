CONWAY — Sport is much more than about wins and losses. It’s about teammates forming friendships and bonds that last a lifetime. Such is the bond between two former Kennett High standouts Kelley Jon Scruggs and Danny Ryan.
Danny who lives in Dunbarton, is a former All-State, First-Team linebacker for the Eagles and a KHS graduate in 1990, and Kelley Jon, who lives in Tamworth, served as team manager of the football team from 1987-91, and again from 2009 until retiring last October, have been friends since they met in 1987. That friendship has only grown stronger over the years.
Danny learned that Kelley Jon had a special birthday request for his 50th birthday. He had always wanted to go to Las Vegas and he’d always wanted to attend the NFL Draft in person. As luck would have it, the draft was in Vegas in 2022, but Kelley Jon didn’t think his hope would ever turn into reality.
Last fall, KJ’s mom, Karen MacDonald of Tamworth had a surprise for him. Danny wanted to go to make Kelley Jon’s birthday dream come true.
“Karen called and asked if I wanted to do it and I said absolutely right away,” Danny said. “I love this guy.”
The Dynamic Duo took Vegas by storm. Arriving on Wednesday, they toured the sites, and then went to the draft on Thursday. Kelley Jon and Danny had great seats in the fourth row on the right side of the stage.
“It was so much fun,” Danny, a former videographer for WMUR (Channel 9) and now owns his own video company along with teaching a production class at New England College, said by phone Friday morning. “There had to be 1,500 people inside the theater area and I bet Kelley met 1,000 of them.”
The draft was attended by an estimated crowd of more than 100,000 people.
He added: “We were very lucky to get the tickets we got. Reporter Karen Anderson, who I worked with at WMUR, now at WCBV (Channel 5 in Boston) told a director at the station what we were trying to do for Kelley Jon, and they loved the story and wanted to help make it happen.”
In the front of the draft stage were 500 fanatical fans decked out in wild and crazy sports garb. Each NFL team was able to allot 20 seats to their most ardent supporters.
“Those people were crazy,” Danny said laughing. “Our seats were off to the side and were great. We were able to move around quite a bit. It was super hot, 80 degrees, but we were in the shade. We were so lucky.”
He added: “I’ve been to Super Bowls, national conventions, the Iowa Caucuses (as working media), and this was easily the biggest landmass blocked off for an event. I can’t imagine the acreage locked down, it had to be a mile. The NFL was unbelievable in what it puts on.”
With their seats, Kelley Jon and Danny got to see NFL Network commentators Willie McGinest (former Patriots standout), Steve Mariucci (former San Francisco coach) and Michael Irvin (a former Cowboys standout).
“Mariucci was great — he waved to KJ and spoke with him,” said Danny, while Irvin was able to get his picture taken with KJ and made quite an impression.
The Eagles donned their Patriot colors for the outset of the draft — Kelley Jon was in his Wes Welker jersey, while Danny wore No. 12 — Tom Brady.
“New England fans were few and far between,” said Danny, “but we were very united whenever we saw each other.”
Midway through the draft, KJ underwent a wardrobe change.
“I said, Kelley, ‘I think we need to get some Kennett shots,’” Danny said. “Kelley agreed and on came jersey No. 16.”
Both Kelley Jon and Danny looked at each other when the Patriots’ daft pick — guard Cole Strange out of Chattanooga — was announced, unsure of the name.
“People were surprised, but that was the reaction when the Pats took Kyle Dugger (in 2020),” said Danny. “In Bill (Belichik) we trust.”
Kelley Jon was a dancing hit at the draft, dancing with fans from just about every team, including the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders.
“During the draft and then there was a concert afterward, I don’t know how the Dancing Man is awake now,” Danny said, smiling. “He must have danced for five hours straight.”
He added: “Last night, I sat watching him dancing and having a ball, and I thought how lucky I was to be here with my friend. This friendship all started with the 1986-87 coaching staff and players who said welcome aboard Kelley. That group showed us the importance of being inclusive and showed us how to lead and always have your teammate's back. Now, we’re just two friends hanging out in Vegas.”
Kelley Jon and Danny stayed at the Golden Nugget Hotel. They did a little gambling in Las Vegas, playing the slots, craps and Black Jack. On Friday night, they went to see America’s Got Talent the live show, and on Saturday, before flying home that night, toured the Hoover Dam.
Kelley Jon summed up the trip in one word — “AWESOME!”
