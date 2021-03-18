CONWAY — The University of Utah won the 2021 NCAA Skiing Championships last Saturday, with a total score of 554. Utah's Sydney Palmer-Leger took the women's 15K freestyle at 38:31.0 and Colorado's Magnus Boee came in first in the men's 20K freestyle at 48:02.4 in Jackson on the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation’s course at the Eagle Mountain House. Both took top honors in the classical race two days earlier
Saturday’s races capped four days of exciting racing in Jackson and at Cannon Mountain in Franconia where the alpine portion of the championships was held.
Unfortunately, no spectators were allowed at either venue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Utah took top honors for the women and men in the four days of racing combined with 554 points, followed by the University of Colorado, 522.5; Denver University, 442; University of Alaska Anchorage, 411; Montana State University, 383.5; University of Vermont, 351; Northern Michigan University, 232; Westminster College in Utah, 212; UNH, 211; University of Alaska Fairbanks, 163; Plymouth State University, 134; Boston College, 121; St. Lawrence University, 100; Michigan Tech, 87; College of St. Scholastica in Minnesota, 33; and Colby College, 31.
Utah won the title in 2019 and was leading halfway through the 2020 championship when they were stopped due to the coronavirus. The Utes celebrated their 13th NCAA ski title and did so largely on the strength of the team’s performance in the two cross-country skiing races.
"It's a great feeling of course, especially after last season being canceled when we were winning it after two days," University of Utah Director of Skiing Fredrik Landstedt said on the school’s website. "It's been a long year and quite a struggle to get where we are today. It's been tough to get the whole season off with all the testing we've been doing, but it's also been just an incredible year for us. It's just a great way to finish it off and win the championship."
The Utes swept the podium in the opening race of the championships in Jackson winning the women’s 5K on March 11 with freshman Sydney Palmer-Leger winning in 15:50.7, followed by teammates Julia Richter, second, 15:55.9; and Novie McCabe, third, 16:12.0.
The University of New Hampshire was the host school of the championships. UNH has now hosted NCAAs six times, and the first time since 2017 when the University of Utah won the national championship. Middlebury College, the originally scheduled host school, is not participating in athletics this season.
Cory Schwartz, the University of New Hampshire’s coordinator of skiing/Nordic head coach and a 1977 KHS graduate, was the lead liaison in bringing the championships to the Granite State.
“I couldn’t be more proud of New Hampshire, UNH, Cannon Mountain, Jackson XC and the team,” he said. “Somehow we survived the year. Though we didn’t win or even place as high as this team could have, I feel that we hoisted a trophy over our heads with pride with getting through this season and providing an NCAA Ski Championships.”
"When we heard that Middlebury College could not host as a staff, we decided to look into hosting," said Schwartz. "We felt it was important for Eastern Skiing (EISA) to keep the championships in the east if possible. We reached out to Cannon and Jackson, and they were excited to bring the best collegiate skiers in the country to New Hampshire.”
In men’s 10K classic: 1. Magnus Boee, CU, 26:17.7; 2. Luke Jager, Utah, 26:30; and 3. Sam Hendry, Utah, 26:43.0.
On March 10 at Cannon, in the women’s giant slalom: 1. Cassidy Gray, CU, 2:07.18; 2. Stef Fleckenstein, CU, 2:07.66; and 3. Francesca English, UVM, 2:08.58.
In the men’s GS: 1. Mikkel Solbakken, WMC, 2:01.57; 2. Tobias Kogler, DU, 2:02.16; and 3. Gustav Vollo, Utah, 2:02.28.
On March 12 at Cannon, in the women’s slalom: 1. Amelia Smart, DU, 1:38.90; 2. Justine Clement, UVM, 1:40.91; and 3. Julia Toiviainen, WMC, 1:41.16.
In the men’s slalom: 1. Mathias Tefre, UVM, 1:29.09; 2. Filip Forejtek, CU, 1:29.15; and 3. Simon Fournier, DU, 1:29.90.
On Saturday in Jackson, in the women’s 15K freestyle (skate): Sydney Palmer-Leger, Utah, 38:31.0; 2. Astrid Stav, UAA, 38:55.2; and 3. Novie McCabe, Utah, 39:16.1.
In the men’s 20K Freestyle: 1. Magnus Boee, CU, 48:02.4; 2. Sam Hendry, Utah, 48:18.3; and 3. Kjetil Baanerud, NMU, 48:49.4.
The top five finishers in each race received All-America, First-Team, honors, while the next five racers each garnered All-America, Second-Team laurels.
Utah had 16 All-America honorees, including 12 on the First-Team. Colorado was second with 11 All-America awards with six being First-Team. Vermont was third with 10, with three on the First-Team.
UNH had one athlete ski to All-America honors in Will Bruneau-Bouchard, who was eighth overall in the men’s slalom.
