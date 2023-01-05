12-13-22 FA WBB shaw side
Junior Sydney Shaw dashes down the court at the Fryeburg Academy girls basketball game against Westbrook at the Ada Cram Wadsworth Arena on Dec. 13. The Raiders fell 59-39. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team promises to be a fun squad to follow this season. The Raiders hold the promise of stealing your heart with their hard work and hustling style of play. The Wadsworth Gymnasium is rocking this winter, and while the Raiders are off to an 0-4 start, they are starting to gel and find their stride in the always-tough Western Maine Conference.

The Raiders have a new leader at the helm of the program with deep ties to FA basketball. Kristen (Hurd) Stacy takes over the reins from Billie L’Heureux. Stacy, a 2007 Fryeburg Academy graduate helped the Raiders to a 17-3 record and just their third-ever Western Maine state semifinal appearance, falling 51-47 to Falmouth.

