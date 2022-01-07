CONWAY — With a host of talent returning a large infusion of underclassmen out, the Kennett High girls’ and boys’ alpine teams are looking forward to another successful winter on the slopes. Plus, the Eagles will play hosts to the state championships for the boys and girls at Cranmore Mountain Resort, making the hometown flocks arguably the teams to beat for the crown.
Coaches Laurel Zengilowski and Ed Bradley are thrilled to have 31 Eagles out for alpine this winter (16 girls and 15 boys).
“The numbers are awesome,” Zengilowski said by phone Monday from practice at Cranmore. “It’s nice to see because we don’t have a lot of upperclassmen. We have a good chunk of freshmen and a good chunk of sophomores.”
Girls out for the team this year include seniors Katherine Brooks, Amy Burton and Cassie Irish; juniors Morgan Carr, Ashley Garside, Ceili Mahoney, Cassandra Nigro and Elise Vachon, a transfer from Oyster River; sophomores Eliah Feil, Elizabeth Graustein, Allie Hussey and Kylie Jacobs-Carr; and freshmen Ellie Nelson, Cami Newton, Ella Ugino and Avery Whitelaw.
Boys out for the team include seniors Ansel Barclay, Reed Karnopp, Henry Moneypenny, Sean Morgan and Brandyn Nault; junior Bridger Viger; sophomores Sebastian Brochu, Liam Chesley, Joseph Nichipor, Carter Tasker and Sam Treshinsky; and freshmen Jack Calderwood, Paul “Matteo” DegliAngeli, Joey Hall and Cole McAllister.
The Eagles had been scheduled to open the racing season last month at King Pine Ski Area in East Madison but rain hampered that.
Kennett is slated to host a meet this Friday at 9:30 a.m. with Hanover, Kingswood and Oyster River.
“The King Pine meet is touch and go every year because it’s early,” said Zengilowski. “I see it as a bonus if we can get it in.”
She added: “We can’t go in the base lodges this winter due to the COVID. That was part of the reason we didn’t have the meet at King Pine because of the rain. Kids are really good at getting ready in their cars (for practices). I’m able to buzz up from the high school and we get in an hour and 15 minutes of practice on snow, which has been great.”
The KHS girls left no doubt as to who was the top ski team in the Granite State last February when the Eagles turned in dominating performances in GS and slalom at Crotched Mountain in Bennington to ski away with the Division II State Alpine Championship. The successful title defense saw the Eagles beat their closest foe, Hanover, by 48 points.
KHS won the morning GS with 381 points, with Hanover just 14 points behind.
ConVal’s Molly Dishong had the fastest second run (33.77), to come from behind to narrowly edge Garside, who had the fastest first run (33.52), by the blink of the eye, 1:07.47 to 1:07.49. Fellow Eagle Skyler Sayers completed the podium in third, 1:08.38.
Mackenzie Carr was the next Eagle to finish, placing sixth in 1:09.49, followed by Amy Burton, 13th, 1:11.26; Allie Hussey, who had to hike on the first run but turned in the fifth-fastest second run, 58th, 1:42.92; and Morgan Carr, who disqualified on her first run.
In slalom, the girls from Conway saved their best for last skiing away with the title with 388 points. The Marauders were a distant second with 354. KHS placed four skiers in the top 6.
Dishong made it a true daily double by adding the slalom crown to her GS win. She had the fastest two runs (39.26 and 30.14) to win by more than 2 seconds in 1:19.48.
The podium was identical to the morning GS, with Garside and Sayers finishing second and third, respectively, in 1:22.93 and 1:23.94.
Hussey was fifth in 1:24.56, followed by Burton, sixth, 1:26.36; Mackenzie Carr, eighth, 1:27.53; and Morgan Carr, 10th, 1:28.22.
The Eagles lost Mackenzie Carr and Sayers to graduation.
For the boys, Hanover placed four skiers in the top 10 in slalom to come from behind to beat Kennett for the Division 2 State Boy’s Alpine Championship at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway last February. The Eagles, who led after the morning GS, had a few hiccups in slalom with its fourth skier finishing 28th overall.
Hanover took team honors in the 11-school meet with 755.5 points. KHS was second with 736, while defending champs Bow, finished third with 705.5 points.
Zengilowski said: “I cannot believe how truly lucky we are to get to this point in the year and have two state meets!”
Highlighting the GS was the performance of Kennett’s then-sophomore Cole Siefer, who had the two fastest runs (23.61 and 23.63) to win the race in 47.24. There were 64 racers.
Senior Parker Coleman was fourth overall in 48.69, followed by Reed Karnopp, sixth, 49.01; Bobby Graustein, eighth, 49.10; Carter Tasker, 10th, 49.43; and Connor West, 14th, 50.26.
In the afternoon slalom, Hanover took team honors with 381 points, followed by Hollis-Brookline, 358; Bow, 356; and Kennett was fourth with 351 points.
Individual honors went to Hollis-Brookline’s Justin Colby, who had the fastest second run (34.52) to come from behind to edge Dylan Hendrick of Hanover, who had the quickest first run (33.74), 1:08.74 to 1:09.05.
Siefer rounded out the podium in third, 1:09.12.
Kennett’s next finisher was Graustein, who was 11th in 1:15.55. He was followed by Karnopp, 14th, 1:18.87; Tasker, 28th, 1:30.48; West, 52nd, 1:54.56; and Coleman, who disqualified on his first run.
The Eagles lost Parker Coleman, Bobby Graustein and Connor West to graduation.
“I think both teams should be strong,” said Zengilowski. “For the boys, we’ve got Reed back, and he’s super consistent, a really good role model for the team. Henry Moneypenny is another senior who is super committed. We’re also got a veteran trio in Sean (Morgan), Ansel (Barclay) and Brandyn (Nault). I expect a good year from Bridger Viger and we have good sophomores in Carter (Tasker), Sam (Treshinsky), Joe (Nichipor) and Liam (Chesley). We should be in really good shape.”
She continued: “For the girls, it hurt us to lose Mackenzie (Carr) and Skyler (Sayers) for sure. We do have Morgan Carr, Ashley Garside and Elise Vachon, who skied for Oyster River last year. And, we have Katie Brooks, Cassie Irish, Cami Newton, Ellie Nelson and Avery Whitelaw who will all contribute. The kids seem super excited to be out here.”
One thing Coach Z. likes about the schedule this winter is her teams will not have to leave the Mount Washington Valley once to race. Kennett will race exclusively at Cranmore and King Pine. The Eagles will host the Division II State Alpine Championship for the boys on Feb. 14 and for the girls on Feb. 15.
“Nothing about going on a bus during COVID sounds good to me,” Zengilowski said. “We’re very excited to be able to host the State Meets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.