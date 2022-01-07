FRYEBURG — The New Year is starting a little later than planned for the Fryeburg Academy wrestling team. The Raiders had been scheduled to host a tri-meet with Biddeford and Thornton Academy on Wednesday, but the meet was canceled.
Coach Chad Smith and his troops hope to hit the mats this Saturday (8:30 a.m.) when they’re scheduled to travel to Sanford, Maine, for the annual Spartan Invitational.
After a year's absence due to COVID-19, the Raiders returned to the mats before a large, vocal home crowd at the Wadsworth Arena for the season-opener on Dec. 8. The Raiders went 1-1 in the tri-meet, beating Portland/South Portland 53-24, but narrowly lost to Windham/Gray-New Gloucester/Westbrook 42-36.
“It was a good first meet,” said Coach Smith, who is joined by former FA standouts Travis Perry and Jake Thurston, the team’s assistant coaches, this winter. “Travis, Jake and I were very proud last night considering most of our athletes were wrestling in their first meets.”
Fryeburg was able to pull away from Portland/South Portland early as the visitors forfeited the first three weight classes. Beckett Joas at 106 pounds; Fisher Plessinger at 113; and Graham Blood at 120 all picked up wins due to a forfeit to stake the hosts to a quick 18-0 lead.
FA had to forfeit the 126-pound class, which trimmed its lead to 18-6, but after Brian Yoo and Joey Fusco each picked up wins at 132 and 138, respectively, the lead was 30-6.
At 145, 145: Silas Wasklewicz (PO) defeated Amayak Martirosyan (FA) by disqualification; at 152, Cherif Rouamba (PO) beat Dan Darby (FA) by pin in 1:36; at 160, Hayden Fox (FA) dominated Nazri A. (PO) by technical fall 24-7; at 170, Alex Reed (PO) pinned Eric Yoo (FA) in 5:55; at 182, Alex Joubert (FA) pinned Josiah Matias (PO) in 3:37; in 195, Lenny Foe Essissima (FA) pinned Finn O`Donnell (PO) in 1:00; and at 220, Job Fox won by forfeit. There was double-forfeit at 285 pounds.
Against Windham/Gray/Westbrook, Joas got another forfeit win at 106; at 113, Plessinger (FA) pinned Addison Leger (W) in 1:30; Blood (FA) pinned Ayden Cofone (W) in 56 seconds; there was a double forfeit at 126; at 132, Brian Yoo (FA) pinned his opponent in 1:29; at 138, Owen Pillsbury (W) pinned Fusco (FA) in 1:29; at 145, C.K. Kennedy (W) pinned Martirosyan (FA) in 1:59; at 152, Javier Vilearevia (FA) pinned Chris Harvey (W) iin 54 seconds; at 160, Owen McDuffie (W) pinned Hayden Fox (FA) in 58 seconds; at 170, Scott Ingalls (W) pinned Eric Yoo (FA) in 1:30; at 182, Gavin Tanner (W) pinned Joubert in 1:32; at 195, Job Fox won by forfeit; at 220, Jason Hart (W) pinned Essissima in 1:12; and at 285, Griffin Moreau (W) won by forfeit.
Fryeburg took part in the largest early-season tournament thus far this winter when the Raiders made the trek to Wells for the annual Martin Ryan Atlantic Invitational on Dec. 18.
FA placed sixth overall out of 13 schools and had two individual weight class champions in Graham Blood at 120 pounds and Job Fox at 195.
Hosts Wells took team honors on the day with 164 points, followed by Mountain Valley, 147; Kennebunk, 118.5; York, 115; Biddeford, 95; Fryeburg, 61.5; MCI, 54; Lincoln Academy, 44; Dirigo, 44; Nokomis, 37; Marshwood, 26; Lisbon/Oak Hill, 16; and Medomak, 15.
Blood cruised through the 120-pound class like a hot knife through butter, winning all three of his matches, making them all look easy. He opened the meet with a pin inside 36 seconds of Lincoln Academy’s Delia Saft, and followed that up with a pin at 1:39 of his second match over Jackson Rajanieme of Mountain Valley to advance to the finals.
In the finals, against Keith Cook of MCI, Blood was in control from the outset, putting on a clinic in a 15-0 decision for the win.
Blood actually repeated as champion. There wasn’t a tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19, but in 2019, Blood dominated and won the 106-pound class.
Fox, who was third in 2019 at 182 pounds, also was dominant on the mat on Saturday. He won his opening match over Jonathan Martinez of Wells in just 32 seconds with a pin to advance to the semifinals, where he pinned a Jume Rose of Marshwood in 1:48 to punch his ticket to the finals.
In the finals, Fox pinned Jonah Byam of Mountain Valley in 1:04 to win the class.
Fox was in the running to be the fastest fall winner for the tournament with his three-pin wins coming in 3 minutes, 24 seconds, which was second-best on the day to York’s Will Orso, who recorded three-pin wins in 2:32.
Fryeburg had two other wrestlers finish fourth in the meet. Haden Fox at 160 and Fisher Plessinger at 113.
Plessinger came up short against Miles Smith of Mountain Valley in the consolation round finals. Smith won by pin at 1:47.
In the 160-pound consolation finals, Kennebunk’s Tucker Kennedy pinned Fox in 53 seconds to claim third.
Fryeburg is scheduled to return to action next Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) when it hosts Deering and Marshwood.
