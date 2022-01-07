FRYEBURG — After three weeks of practice, the Fryeburg Academy indoor track team is ready to run. The Raiders were scheduled to open their season on Friday, and Coach Kevin MacDonald was eager to see his troops perform, but snow canceled the meet.
The Raiders are scheduled to compete at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine, at 3:30 p.m. against Greely, Poland, Yarmouth, Traip, North Yarmouth Academy and St. Doms.
MacDonald is joined on the track by Assistant Coach Trevor Hope.
Last winter, McDonald and Hope presented the Coach’s Award to Padric McGrath and Livia Devries.
“Even though we had a truncated season, we still got together every day and worked hard. l’d like to thank everyone for making the indoor season possible,” MacDonald said at the winter sports awards in April.”
“We call it the indoor track team but I want to mention, they practiced outdoors every single day,” then Athletic Director Sue Thurston said. “There were some cold days out there. so I tip my hat to those kids who stayed with indoor track and really kind of gutted it out.”
There are 28 student-athletes out for the sport this winter.
“We have 11 boys and 17 girls, said MacDonald. “A total of 11 coming out of the dorms. Many will contribute, with a strong group of girls from Korea. We hope to have an all Korean 4x200-meter relay squad.”
Indoor track events include 55-meter hurdles, 55-meter dash, 300 meters, 600 meters, 1,000 meters, 1500 meters, 3,000 meters along with a 4X400 meter relay and a 4X160 meter relay plus high jump, long jump and shot put.
“The strength of the team will be the positive attitude that is shared by most athletes,” MacDonald said. “We need lots of work on the field events. The running and fitness levels have come along fine now we need to focus on the technical events. You can spend all of a practice with two athletes on the triple jump.”
Boys out for the team are Jacob Adams, Arkie Baptista, Yan Chen, Sebastian Drosa, Zackary Emery, Joseph Jensen, Samuel Johnson, Derek Maxim, Brody McGrath, Padric McGrath and Owen Saunders,
Girls out for the squad include Enna Carbone, Yunji Chang, Nyla Charest, Amanda Howe, Moxu Jiang, Yungyeong Jung, Minkyung Kim, Haley Littlefield, Gege Liu, Sophia Milo, Aleigha Monroe, Anna Morse, Hannah Nguyen, Natalya Roberts, May Ki-ok Shin, Eliza Thorne, Samantha Videtta, Jungyoon Yang and Bueri Yoon.
Top returning athletes will include junior Jacob Adams, who set the school record last spring in the long jump during outdoor track.
“Jacob will be a top athlete in the long jump, the sprints and on the 4x200-meter relay team,” said MacDonald.
MacDonald is counting on Arkie Baptista “to score each week in the distance events,” while Joseph Jensen “will be one of our top point scorers in the sprints and 4x200 relay.”
He added: “Sam Johnson will score each week in middle distance and distance events as well as relays. Derek Maxim could be a 40-foot shot putter and will score for us each week. Padric McGrath will also be a scorer in the shot.”
For the girls, Coach said, “Jayden Victor will score in the sprints and relay.”
Samatha Videtta, is a newcomer to the team and MacDonald has lofty hopes for her.
“In the high jump and sprints, she could be a force in the league,” he said, adding, “Improvement is most important. If the athletes improve over the season, we will be very happy.”
While last winter the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders will again be contending with virus protocols in 2022. Masks need to be worn when athletes are not competing, while some meets are being restricted to only athletes who are vaccinated or have a negative PCR test before the event.
“To be successful the team will need to maintain the positive attitude, expand their boundaries and have fun,” said MacDonald. “This year the biggest challenge is again COVID. If we can keep the kids and coaches safe and healthy, it will be a great season.”
