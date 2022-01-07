CONWAY — After scoring just four points in the first quarter and trailing by six heading into the fourth frame, the Kennett High girls’ basketball team came oh-so-close to pulling off a last-second win on the road at Merrimack Valley on Monday. The host Pride narrowly edged the girls from Conway 47-46.
Kennett got back in the win column on Wednesday with a 62-24 win in Northwood over Coe-Brown. The Eagles outscored their hosts 37-4 in the second half.
The win lifted the Eagles to 3-5 in Division II play and 7-5 overall after winning the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Tournament in Farmington last week.
“KG (Kaley Goodhart) hit two free throws to bring us to within one, and we had the last two shots of the game,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, about the stretch run at Merrimack Valley. “Sidney (Chin) had a baseline jump shot that looked great when she put it up, but it rimmed out. KG got the rebound and got off a shot at the buzzer. I thought she got fouled but the referee didn’t see it that way.”
The Eagles got off to an uncharacteristic slow start, which saw them net only four points over the first 8 minutes. The Pride led 9-4 after the first quarter.
“We didn’t play that well in the first half,” Meader said. “We reverted back to nobody wanting the ball or to shoot. (MV) came out and played a pretty good half-court trap and they packed it in defensively, challenging us to beat them from the outside. We didn’t shoot the ball well early.”
Despite the slow start, Kennett found itself down by only six points (23-17) at the half and through three quarters (39-33).
“We played much better in the second half,” said Meader. “Hope (Elias) had 11 points in the second half, including three 3-pointers, and KG hit some big shots. We got into a bit of foul trouble. Sidney (Chin) was in foul trouble most of the night, and to MV’s credit, they did a nice job of containing her. Sam (Sidoti) ended up fouling out but did a nice job defensively.”
Goodhart paced the Eagles with 12 points. Elias added 11; Sidoti, nine; Kaylee McLellan, eight; Chin, 4; and Catherine Chick, two.
The Pride’s Mackenzie McDonald had a game-high 15 points to lead all scorers. Macy Gordon added 13 in the win on what was Senior Night for Merrimack Valley.
Kennett, which beat Coe-Brown decisively 60-23 in the finals of the Farmington tournament, came out flat on Wednesday. The Eagles led 13-9 after the first quarter and 25-20 at the break.
“I think we just thought we would come out and dominate,” Meader said. “Our defense and offense was nowhere near where it should be in the first half. After a nice halftime talk, we outscored (the Bears) 28-0 in the third quarter. They finally decided they wanted to play basketball. Our defense was much better and we caught fire on offense.”
Chin finished with a game-high 15 points to lead KHS. Goodhart added 14; Chick, who Meader credited with being a spark plug in the second half, had 12; Elias, six; McLellan, five; Sidoti, four; Marissa Caputo, four; and Georgia Coleman, who had 15 points in the JV game, two.
Last winter, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association had an open tournament for multiple sports with everyone making the playoffs and initially playing in a regionalized cluster in the opening rounds of post-season play.
Kennett went 15-3 last winter and played for the Division II State Championship. The Eagles were oh-so-close to winning just the third state title in girl’s basketball on March 21 in Bow but Bishop Brady scored the game’s final four points to edge the hometown flock 54-52.
The Eagles lost seniors Ella Chandler, Sierra Parsons and Maddie Stewart, Jaelin Cummings and Mariah Parker to graduation last June. The senior class went an incredible 72-15 over the past four years.
KHS also is without Sydney Shaw, who was second on the team in scoring last winter but has transferred to Fryeburg Academy for her sophomore year.
There are 24 girls out for the program this winter Coach Larry Meader is currently carrying 13 girls on the varsity squad in tri-captains Sam Habert Jaques, the lone senior, and juniors Sydnie Chin and Hope Elias along with fellow juniors Marissa Caputo, Catherine Chick, Kaylee McLellan, Remi Snowdon, Lagan Tatarczuk and Lauren Violette; and sophomores Isabel Brown, Georgia Coleman, Kaley Goodhart and Sam Sidoti.
“These girls live and breathe basketball, which is great,” Meader said. “They show up every day ready to work hard. It’s a fun group, they’re very competitive.”
Joining Meader on the sidelines will be returning Assistant Coach Steve Cote and newcomer Liz Cote. Dave Caputo is the junior varsity coach and Zach Bradley has joined the staff as his assistant.
“It was nice to bring Liz and Zach into the fold,” Meader said. “Liz will be a big help with the varsity. She has the utmost respect of the girls on the team. One of the nice things is, I’m able to run her on the scout team on the point in practice. She’s a great addition.”
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Concord to play Bishop Brady (0-6) in a rematch of last year’s championship game on Monday (6:30 p.m.), and then is slated to host rival Plymouth (1-5) on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.) in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Friday. The game will be live-streamed on the Kennett Athletics YouTube channel.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still here, spectators are again limited this season for home games. Each player is permitted to have four family members attend games. Spectators must be masked at all times and will be seated in designated socially distanced spots in the bleachers.
Players and coaches when not playing need to be socially distanced and will need to wear masks. This year, unlike last winter, players, when in-game action, are not required to wear masks, but can if they so choose.
