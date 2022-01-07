FRYEBURG — As COVID-19 cases surge across the nation with the new Omicron strain spreading at a rapid rate, it’s having an impact on basketball in the Pine Tree State. The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team has seen its last two games canceled due to the virus.
The Raiders (2-2) had been scheduled to travel to Gray, Maine, on Tuesday to play Gray-New Gloucester (4-1), but the Patriots are dealing with an uptick in COVID cases. No makeup date has been set yet.
FA was slated to travel to Portland, Maine, to play Waynflete (1-4) on Dec. 28, but the Flyers were hit by the virus, pushing that contest back now to Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m.
Thus far this season, the Raiders fell 51-43 to Greely on Dec. 10; beat Westbrook 50-37 on Dec. 14; fell to Freeport 53-33; and topped Leavitt 40-32 on Dec. 21.
The Raiders didn’t take to the court until late last January due to the pandemic and were only able to play a handful of games.
Last year, Coach Billie L’Heureux and Assistant Coach Lexi L’Heureux presented Raider Awards to Brooke Emery and Emma Rydman in girl's basketball winter sports awards on April 12 in a rare outdoor ceremony due to the pandemic.
“One group, which I don’t always agree with, the MPA (Maine Principals Association), I am really thankful that they recognized that the physical, mental and emotional well-being of these kids meant that they needed to get playing. So I do appreciate them for understanding that and doing what they could to get us back playing on the courts, on the fields, on the tracks, etc.,” said Coach L’Heureux.
She added: “Brylie (Walker, the school’s head athletic trainer), I don’t know how she did it, she kept these kids in shape through virtual conditioning, and I actually did it with her sometimes. It’s hard, it’s not easy to do. The athletes, I was so amazed by the group of girls that I worked with. They never complained, they had to clean all the time. There was enough hand sanitizer to sanitize a country, almost. The athletes really deserve a round of applause in my opinion.”
Emery, as a junior, garnered Western Maine All-Conference honors.
The team lost seniors Sharlah-Mae Day, Ellen Taylor and Kyleana Carbone to graduation last May.
Coach L’Heureux is upbeat about her squad this winter. She said the leadership on the team is strong and will be counted on to bring the younger players along.
Members of this year’s varsity team include seniors Brooke Emery, Camden Jones, Adrianna Mas Soto, Katy McIntyre, Shelby Purslow, Emma Rydman and Emily Walker; juniors Camino Camacho Lobaton, Mercedes Camacho Lobaton and Ally Southwick; and sophomores Jilyan Byrne, Maya Mahan and Sydney Shaw.
Members of the junior varsity squad, coached by Mike Costa, include junior Alegra Bartlett; sophomores Emily Chaine, Carlota del Riego, Emma Keaten, Ana Mallet, Lorna Schmidt and Lou Tillmanns; and freshmen Kayleigh Gordon, Olivia Lewis, Haley Littlefield, Rosalyn Lounsbury, Grace Rydman and Phoebe Sartory.
The captains are seniors Emily Walker, Shelby Purslow and Brooke Emery. All three have experience in basketball as well as playing on other varsity sports in the fall and spring.
One of the strengths of this team will be its bench depth. Representing that strength will be junior Allie Southwick (guard/forward), sophomore Maya Mahan (guard/forward), senior Adriana Mas Soto (guard) and senior Emma Rydman (forward).
The Raiders also got a boost in the offseason by the transfer of multi-talented sophomore Sydney Shaw from Kennett High. Shaw helped the Eagles reach the Division II state championship last winter while running the point and was second on the team in scoring.
It was a quick preseason for the Raiders, who played exhibition games at Mountain Valley on Nov. 27; hosted Sacopee Valley on Dec. 1, and went 1-1-1 at the fourth annual Kennett High Jamboree on Dec. 4. At the jamboree, Fryeburg rallied from a four-point deficit in the final 12 seconds to earn a 39-39 tie with Kingswood Regional from Wolfeboro.
With the depth on this team, Coach L’Heureux wants to play up-tempo basketball, creating offense off the team’s pressure defense.
The experience this team needs will be gained in practice, pre-season scrimmages, and through games. The improvement in this team will be noticeable as the season progresses. Emery, Walker and Shaw will represent the outside threats, while all three have the skills and ability to break down defenses by driving to the basket.
Purslow, Rydman and Southwick will do most of their damage in the paint. This is an intelligent group of players who will learn quickly from experience.
Fryeburg, which was scheduled to host Yarmouth (3-1) on Thursday (results not known as of press time), is slated to play at Cape Elizabeth (1-5) on Saturday at 5 p.m. The junior varsity will play beforehand at 3:30 p.m.
