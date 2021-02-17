By James Anderson
FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team fell to Oxford Hills 49-42 at home on Feb. 9.
After a sub par performance against Lake Region, a 46-34 loss, on Feb. 5, the team came out with an A-effort and energy level according to Coach Sedge Saunders. The Raiders are still in the developmental stages with more and more pieces coming together each time they play.
Saunders was very complimentary of his team’s defense in holding Oxford Hills, a Western Maine Class A school, to 49 points on the scoreboard. He was also pleased with Armel Maloji penetrated well of the dribble, either scoring himself or setting up the big fellas.
Unfortunately, the hosts shot themselves in the foot by fouling in frustration after turnovers or missed shots.
The visiting Vikings led 10-6 after the first quarter; 22-19 at the half; and 34-29 after three frames.
The JV team headed up by first-year high school coach Oscar Saunders is feeling more and more comfortable on the big floor playing with energy and enthusiasm. They are a nice combination of size and speed and are very supportive of one and another Saunders indicated. One of the coaching staff’s greatest strengths over the years is player development.
Even in a crazy season like the one we face this winter with the threat of COVID-19. Fryeburg Academy is making the most of the season that could end at any time.
The Raiders were scheduled to take on Mountain Valley on Tuesday in Rumford, but a snowstorm postponed the game to Wednesday night (results were not known as of press time).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.