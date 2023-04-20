CONWAY — For not being able to get outside onto its courts due to the slow snowmelt, the Kennett High boys’ tennis team has overcome that hurdle with a nice start to the 2023 season. The Eagles have developed a flair for the dramatics with a pair of thrilling 5-4 victories.
KHS goes into April vacation week sporting a 2-2 record. Kennett opened the season losing 7-2 to Souhegan in Amherst on April 7, but rebounded nicely to top Coe-Brown Northwood Academy 5-4 at home on April 10; swept the doubles to beat Windham 5-4 last Friday, but fell on the road to Lebanon (3-0) on Wednesday.
The weather was the big story this spring for the tennis team. The Eagles finally got all six of their home courts at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Complex free of snow on April 7. The nets for all of them went up after the Eagles played their first regular-season match.
Kennett had been scheduled to open the season at home on April 4 against rival Kingswood but has just two courts available. That match has been rescheduled to May 1.
Last year, the Eagles (7-7) reached the Elite Eight as the No.7 seeds but fell 7-2 on the road to defending champs Lebanon in the quarterfinals. Against No. 2 Lebanon, in singles, Dax Rivera fell 8-2 to Nolan Arado; Camden Bailey won 9-8 (7-4 in the tiebreaker) over Baden Schifferdeckler; Spencer Ogren fell 8-4 to Will Katz; Willem Badger fell 8-3 to Finn Ericson; Daven Bailey fell 8-1 to Lavi Halwawala and Jack Heysler fell 8-3 to Matthew New.
In doubles, Rivera/Camden Bailey fell 8-0 to Arado/Halwawala; Ogren/Badger fell 8-5 to Deckler/Katz; and Daven Bailey/Heysler fell 8-3 to Ericson/New.
“It was a very tough opponent given the quality of their No. 1 (Mason Arado) and No. 2 (Nolan Arado),” said Jason Cicero, Eagles’ head coach. “They are brothers and the younger player would be a No. 1 on most other teams.”
Kennett lost seniors Camden Bailey, Jack Cryan and Spencer Ogren to graduation last June.
There are 11 boys out for the team this spring (down from 13 last year) with 11 of those being underclassmen.
“I’m happy with the numbers,” Cicero said. “I was hoping for a few more to come out.”
He added: “We’re very young. Nine of the boys are either sophomores or freshmen. I think we’re seeing the benefits of the Advantage Kids program in attracting the younger players.”
Advantage Kids, New Hampshire's leading youth tennis and education development program, is a free program now heading into its fourth year and is open to children 7-14 at a variety of valley locations. Six-week programs ran the past two summers in Conway, Jackson, Tamworth, Freedom and Fryeburg, Maine. All sessions focussed on developing fitness, tennis skills, flexibility, mindfulness and collaboration. Advantage Kids staff brought extensive local experience coaching children to the courts.
Members of this year’s team include senior Willem Badger; junior Dax Rivera; sophomores Daven Bailey, Noah Hembree, Jack Heysler and Austin Roberts and freshmen Joseph DellaValla, Stash Doucette, Gavin Helvie; Daniel Todorov and Turner Viger.
Badger is the team captain.
Joining Cicero on the sidelines are Thomas Stapinski and Bridget Herlihy, Michelle Phillips and Will Trible, who are also working with Duncan Yarworth and the girl's team.
The Eagles had to get a little creative with their training since opening the preseason on March 20.
“We were able to get one court cleared two weeks ago,” Cicero said on April 7. “We worked hard at it (players and coaches shoveled and Cicero used a snowblower on part of the court). We probably saved over two weeks on Mother Nature.”
He added: “We were in the weight room a couple of days a week, getting stronger and improving our conditioning. We split one court with the girls and eventually got two open.”
The team also traveled to Portland, Maine, to hit indoors at Apex Racket and Fitness.
“That was our first day on a court,” said Cicero. “We’ve been making do with what we have.”
The Eagles opened match play with a long trek to Amherst to play Souhegan (1-1). The Sabers took five of the six singles en route to a 7-2 victory.
At No. 1, Ryan Fernandez beat Dax Rivera 8-2; Philip Dodge beat Willem Badger 8-4 at No. 2; Daven Bailey topped Connor Firmin 8-2 for Kennett’s win at No. 3; Chase Kruckles beat Jack Heysler 8-2 at No. 4; Parker Schade beat Austin Roberts 8-2 at No 5; and Jackson Hipp beat Noah Hembree 8-3 at No. 6.
In doubles, Fernandez/Dodge topped Rivera/Badger 8-5; Bailey/Heysler topped Kruckles/Schade 8-1; and Firmin/Keagan Beatty topped Roberts/Hembree 8-6.
Kennett used the strength of its doubles tandems to win two out of three to top Coe-Brown Northwood 5-4 at home with all three matches going down to the wire.
At No. 1, Rivera/Badger topped James Clark/Owen Perra 9-8 in a tiebreak; Badger/Heysler secured the win at No. 2 by beating Ciaran Kenyan/London Beattie 8-6; and the visiting Bears won at No. 3 with Max Heigis/Graiso Odom edging Roberts/Hembree 8-6.
The teams split the singles with Kennett’s wins coming from Badger over Perra 8-3; Bailey over Kenyon 8-6; and Hembree over Luke Melanson 8-3.
Coe-Brown’s wins came from Clark over Rivera 8-1; Beattie over Heysler 8-5; and Heigis over Roberts 9-8 in a tiebreak.
The match of the early season came last Friday, and it was a thriller.
“What a match,” Cicero said. “We needed to sweep doubles after we went down 2-4 in singles. The boys really played well together as they have been in each match so far.”
He added: “The game ball went to Willem (Badger, senior and team captain). He battled to a tough victory in singles (at No. 2) against a player that slowed the pace of play to an uncomfortable level for Willem. In doubles, he and Dax (Rivera, playing No. 1 doubles) went up early and held on to a strong comeback by (Windham’s No. 1 and No. 2 (Tim Wong and Gilbert Feke) to grab the 9-7 victory and seal the team victory in dramatic fashion.”
In singles, Wong beat Rivera 8-4; Badger topped Feke 8-4; Windham’s Dylan Wu beat Bailey 8-3; Windham’s Gordon Chik beat Heysler 8-4; Windham’s Russell Adler beat Hembree 8-2; and Kennett’s Roberts beat Shyan Biswas 8-2.
“Strong showing by Austin Roberts who got a necessary and dominating win at No. 6 in singles and paired with Noah Hembree (at No. 3 in doubles) for a clutch 8-8 doubles victory,” said Cicero.
In doubles, Rivera/Badger won 9-7; Bailey/Heysler were up 5-1 when the tandem of Wu/Chik had to retire due to a calf cramp; and Hembree/Roberts won 8-6
Cicero talked about team goals.
“We want to improve as a team with each match,” he said. “We also want to develop our younger players and become s better team through the season. I’d like for them to become lifelong fans of the sport. This something they can play for the rest of their lives.”
Playoffs are always a goal for the hometown flock, but Cicero said the Eagles face “a tough schedule” this spring. They will play defending champs (5-0) Oyster River (in Durham on May 15) and state runner-up Lebanon (on the road on Wednesday and at home on May 12) along with always-tough (4-1) Portsmouth (on the road on May 18) and rival Plymouth (3-0), who many see as a Final Four team in Division III (at home on May 8 and in Plymouth on May 17).
The Eagles are slated to host Kingswood on May 1 (4 p.m.), kicking off three matches in four days that week.
