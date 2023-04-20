CONWAY — For not being able to get outside onto its courts due to the slow snowmelt, the Kennett High boys’ tennis team has overcome that hurdle with a nice start to the 2023 season. The Eagles have developed a flair for the dramatics with a pair of thrilling 5-4 victories.

KHS goes into April vacation week sporting a 2-2 record. Kennett opened the season losing 7-2 to Souhegan in Amherst on April 7, but rebounded nicely to top Coe-Brown Northwood Academy 5-4 at home on April 10; swept the doubles to beat Windham 5-4 last Friday, but fell on the road to Lebanon (3-0) on Wednesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.