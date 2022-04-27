CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ lacrosse ended last year on a roll by winning three of its final four games and carried that momentum into 2022. The Eagles opened this spring winning three of its first four matches and sits in the top five of Division II.
Not bad for a varsity program that has one full season of play under its belt.
“Things are going really well,” said Jennifer Laine, Eagles’ head coach, who is in her third season with the program. The connection and positivity have been wonderful. All the girls have the same vibe, it’s exciting to be around and that teamwork just flows.”
The Eagles went 3-7 on the season with six matches canceled due to COVID, but the real story is the girls won three of their final four matches, creating a great springboard for 2022.
Jordan Meir scored the program’s first-ever varsity goal against Plymouth on April 20. KHS picked up its first varsity win, an impressive 17-11 victory at Laconia on May 18.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association made the decision to go with a regional play schedule and then an open tournament format due to the pandemic.
In the playoffs, Kennett drew the No. 5 seed and had to travel to Kingswood on May 31. The Knights topped the Eagles 14-3 but senior Ella Chandler netted the program’s first playoff goal and had its first playoff hat trick scoring all three goals for her team.
Also, last spring, at the awards night, Laine presented the Eagle Award winner for girl’s lacrosse to Chandler.
The Eagles lost five seniors — Tatum Brett, Ella Chandler, Jaelin Cummings, Olivia Curry and Celia Lynn — to graduation last June.
Laine and Assistant Coach Chris Meier are joined on the sideline by Dave Olson, who coached the Fryeburg Academy girls’ lacrosse team last year. Olson will coach the junior varsity squad.
“I can’t say enough about Chris and Dave and what they mean to the program,” Laine said. “They have such a passion for the game. All the stuff that Chris does behind the scene to support the kids is so helpful. Dave is so good with people and kids. He’s been a great addition this year.”
There are 24 girls out for the program this season, down from 32 last year.
“Our numbers are a little less this spring,” Laine said. “I almost feel like it’s a bigger commitment than the regional season last year. Our freshman class is filled with young hungry athletes. We have a very bright future.”
Seniors on this year’s squad are Molly Arnold, Arielle Butterfield, Taylor Gaudette, Brynne Gove, Cassie Irish, Emily Kenny, Jordan Meier, Isabelle Murray, Abby Novak and Kate Vaughan; juniors Morgan Carr (team manager) Addey Lees and Vivian Rober-Carpenter; sophomores Nora Goodman, Liza Graustein, Allie Lash, Mckenzie Morehouse, Maddison Walcott and Ivy Zipf; and freshman Izzy Frechette.
Members of the junior varsity include freshmen Haylee Burke, Hannah Klesch, Cassidy Littlefield, Ellie Nelson and Alex Sweeney.
Gaudette, Meier and Novak have been chosen as this year’s team captains.
“Our seniors, just like last year, are leaders both on and off the field,” Laine said.
Kennett opened its season on the road in Wolfeboro and gave hosts Kingswood (2-2) all the Knights could handle before falling 11-8. The game was tied at 8-8 with six minutes to play.
“The Kingswood game was incredible,” said Laine. “Those last six minutes in lacrosse, that’s when games can be decided. With our young girls, I think we learned how to finish those close games. For such a young program and to be in a game like that was great.”
The Eagles got goals from six different players with Meier leading the way with a hat trick (three goals), while Gaudette, Vaughan, Zipf, Graustein and Frechette each had a goal.
“Izzy scored inside her first 30 seconds on the field,” said Laine. “She has that knack for goals. Being a lefty, goalies are going to have trouble with her.”
Laine has been pleased with the play of Gaudette, Meier and Novak in the high attack.
“Lots of kids want to play attack and we’re seeing kids rise to the challenge,” she said.
Sweeney stood tall in her varsity debut in goal.
The Kennett JV won 15-5. Among the scorers was Frechette with six goals; Walcott with a hat trick; 6, Lees and Burke with two each and Lash with a goal.
The Eagles got their first varsity win of the season on April 14 with a 14-6 win over Alvirne (0-3) in Hudson.
On April 18, KHS hosted Spaulding in the home opener at Centola Field. The Eagles launched a blitzkrieg on the Red Raiders scoring 10 goals in the first 10 minutes and led 16-0 after the first quarter in a 20-2 win.
Thirteen members of the hometown flock found the back of the net on the afternoon: Gaudette had four goals, Meier, Zipf, Murray and Goodman each had two apiece, while Irish, Vaughan, Kenny, Graustein, Lash, Walcott, Nelson and Littlefield each had won.
KHS ran its win streak three in a row with a 7-4 victory in Weare over John Stark last Thursday. Zipf had a pair of goals in the win while Goodman, Graustein, Irish, Meier and Rober-Carpenter each netted goals.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Windham (5-0) on Friday (4 p.m.). The Jaguars sit atop the division with Portsmouth (4-0) and Winnacunnet (2-0) as the lone undefeated teams.
