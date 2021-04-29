FRYEBURG — First-year Fryeburg Academy baseball Coach Greg Allain is excited about the Raiders' prospects this spring. Coming off three wins and three losses in the preseason, including a are tripleheader of five-inning games against top notch A Conference teams at Kennebunk on April 10, the Raiders have talked about their developing team identity: aggressive, hit-and-run and take the extra base offensively.
The Raiders are backstopped by sturdy senior Eddie Thurston behind the plate; the catcher will regularly bat third in the lineup. Several pitchers will toe the rubber for the Raiders, including senior Gabe Rogers, junior Noah Grant, sophomores Cam Johnson, Bryce Richardson and Caleb Micklon.
The lineup may vary on any given game. Allain envisions Richardson and Micklon setting the table batting in the top two spots. Thurston may be followed by powerful freshman Ethan Laird in the clean-up spot and Rogers batting fifth. With a versatile lineup, slots 6-8 in the batting order are likely in flux, while junior Noah Grant will frequently bat ninth and reset the table for the top of the order.
Defensively, Rogers will hold down third base when not on the mound, with Micklon completing the left side of the infield at shortstop. Grant and sophomore Thomas Otengo complete the right side at second and first bases. Senior Isaiah Day and freshman Austin Warren are versatile players who can fill in throughout the lineup. The outfield will be patrolled from among senior Aiden Richardson, Johnson, junior Dameon Doe and freshman Gunnar Saunders.
Adding veteran leadership from the bench, but unfortunately sidelined by injury, will be senior Bryce Micklon. Allain notes “we are a young team, with an opportunity to have a pretty good year.” With an open tournament, the Raiders hope for continual improvement to peak at playoff time.
On April 20, the regular season started off with a pitcher's duel in Cumberland, Maine. Greely's Brady Nolin no-hit the Raiders (0-1), while Grant blanked the Rangers (1-0) through six innings, only to concede the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh inning in the 1-0 loss.
The Raiders committed just one error, Grant threw a three-hitter, and the Raiders are primed to unleash more potent offense as the season unfolds.
FA won the local exhibition matchup against stateline neighbor Kennett High 5-4 in Fryeburg on April 22 amid whiteout conditions at times due to snow squalls.
“It was a good game,” said Allain. “It was nice to see a lot of the kids who I grew up coaching (with the Home Run Bulldogs program). I looked around the field and 12 of the 18 played for the Bulldogs at one point.”
Despite frigid temperatures, Allain said it “was a relatively clean game by both teams” in terms of defense. Lord worked the first 5 2/3 innings to get the win with Rcihardson getting the final four outs to pick up the save.
“I wish we could do this every year,” Allain said about playing Kennett. “I hope that we can, but I know sometimes the snow hasn’t melted by now.”
In the scrimmage, Allain said Thurston hit the ball well while Rogers had a pair of hits and Lord delivered a clutch base knock.
“I think once we get everyone hitting, we should be pretty good,” Allain said.
The Raiders split home-and-home series with Sacopee Valley, winning 6-5 at home on Monday, but fell 6-4 to the Hawks in Hiram, Maine, on Wednesday.
Fryeburg is scheduled to host Oxford Hills on Friday at 4 p.m., weather permitting.
