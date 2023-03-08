Berlin spirit team - seniors

Members of the Berlin High spirt team — seniors Lacey Johnson and Zenley Saleet and their families were recognized at home recently. (CRAIG MELANSON PHOTO)

DOVER — The Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team (8-11), the No. 11 seeds, saw the season come to an end when the Mountaineers travel fell 3-1 to No. 6 St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover (12-6-2) in the first round of the Division I playoffs in Dover on March 1.

The two teams met just once during the season with T-W-D winning 3-0 at home on Jan. 10, and like that first contest, it was another even matchup.

