DOVER — The Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team (8-11), the No. 11 seeds, saw the season come to an end when the Mountaineers travel fell 3-1 to No. 6 St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover (12-6-2) in the first round of the Division I playoffs in Dover on March 1.
The two teams met just once during the season with T-W-D winning 3-0 at home on Jan. 10, and like that first contest, it was another even matchup.
The hosts jumped on the Mountaineers early in the first period with two goals in the first four minutes. The Saints scored 2:48 into the period on a goal by Brianna Lapare.
They doubled their advantage 35 seconds later with Christianne Trudel scoring what proved to be the game-winner.
The second period belonged to B-G-K which created several quality chances and were rewarded for the effort with 17 seconds left in the period. Abby Blais scored to cut the lead in half off a nice assist from Ava Bartoli.
Olivia Oniel kept the Mounties in the game most of the way but more so in the third period when fatigue started to set in. She made a pair of sensational saves to keep it a one-goal game, but the Saints cashed in on a turnover 3:46 into the period with Trudel netting her second goal of the night.
Oniel had 25 saves in the contest.
“All year defensive turnovers killed us, but we never quit and these girls played hard to the final whistle,” said Coach Craig Bartoli.
Five teams — Bishop Guertin (15-2-3), Oyster River-Portsmouth (16-3-1), Hanover (14-4-2), Bishop Brady-Trinity-Londonderry (14-5) and Concord (13-6) — all received first-round byes.
In other first-round action, No. 8 Keene-Monadnock-Fall Mountain (12-9) hosted and beat No. 9 Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge (9-9) 3-2; No. 7 Pinkerton (11-7) hosted and beat No. 10 Exeter (8-11) 5-3.
No. 6 St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover went on to lose 3-1 to defending champs No. 3 Hanover in the quarterfinals on Friday, while No. 1 Bishop Guertin hosted and beat No. 8 Keene-Monadnock-Fall Mountain 3-2; No. 4 Bishop Brady-Trinity-Londonderry hosted and beat No. 5 Concord 6-2; and Oyster River-Portsmouth hosted and beat No. 7 Pinkerton 10-2.
In the semifinals held at Everett Arena in Concord on Tuesday, No. 1 Bishop Guertin beat No. 4 Bishop Brady-Trinity-Londonderry 8-1 and No. 2 Oyster River-Portsmouth topped No. 3 Hanover 5-3.
The finals — No. 1 Bishop Guertin vs. No. 2 Oyster River-Portsmouth are slated to be played at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester on Saturday, March 11 at a time still yet to be determined.
B-G-K will lose seniors Lexi Bourassa, Tessa Capozzolli, Emma LaPierre, Paige Pouliot and Maya Wedge to graduation in the spring.
Coach Bartoli is proud of how his team competed and represented the North Country this winter.
The reigning three-time state champion Berlin-Gorham boys’ hockey team may not be as offensively potent as in the past, but the Mountaineers are tournament tested and were ready for the puck to drop on the playoffs. No. 2 Berlin-Gorham (16-3) hosted and beat No. 7 Sanborn-Epping (7-10-2) 4-3 at Nucar’s Notre Dame Arena last Sunday afternoon after the game was pushed back a day due to Winter Storm Quest.
Coach Mike Poulin had his troops ready for the tournament opener and they took care of business against a feisty Sanborn-Epping squad.
In other quarterfinal action, No. 4 Hollis-Brookline (12-7) hosted but lost to No. 5 Kingswood (11-6-2) 7-6; and No. 3 Pembroke-Campbell (15-4) hosted and beat No. 6 Kennett (9-9-1) 4-2.
This season’s team roster is No. 2 Evan Poulin, No.3 Cam Pake, No. 4 Landyn Croteau, No. 5 Brody Duquette, No. 6 Connor Lemoine, No. 7 Jordan Bledsoe, No. 8 Evan Hill, No. 9 Hudson Goulet, No. 10 Dillon Boucher, No. 11 Keija Morton, No. 12 Jason Sweatt, No. 13 Michael Cote Jr., No. 14 Jacob Werner, No. 15 Brady Poulin, No. 16 Boyd Poulin, No. 17 Jamison Walsh, No. 18 Daven Duquette, No. 19 Andrew Saunders and goalie Kolin Melanson.
No. 1 seed Belmont-Gilford (17-1) received a first-round bye.
The semifinals were scheduled to be held at Plymouth State University on Wednesday night. Belmont-Gilford faced Kingswood in the opening game while Berlin-Gorham met Pembroke-Campbell in the nightcap. Results were not known as of press time.
The finals are slated to be played at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester on Saturday, March 11 at a time still yet to be determined.
