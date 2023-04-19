FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy softball team had a venue change due to a slow snow melt, which is part of the game in the state of Maine. Fryeburg and Greely flipped home-and-home dates on April 13 so the teams were able to start their seasons on time.

Greely will come to Fryeburg later in the season meaning each team will host the other before the season ends. The switch didn’t seem to bother the Raiders, who ended up coming home with an impressive 8-4 victory.

