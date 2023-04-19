FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy softball team had a venue change due to a slow snow melt, which is part of the game in the state of Maine. Fryeburg and Greely flipped home-and-home dates on April 13 so the teams were able to start their seasons on time.
Greely will come to Fryeburg later in the season meaning each team will host the other before the season ends. The switch didn’t seem to bother the Raiders, who ended up coming home with an impressive 8-4 victory.
Coach Mackenzie Buzzell could not be happier with the maturity her team shows every time the players are together. They come to practice with energy and listen to their coaches. The girls play hard while encouraging one another to give a solid effort Buzzell said.
It was this team attitude that carried the Raiders in their win over Greely in Cumberland, Maine. It is interesting to see a team mature under strong leadership, and as coaches come to this conclusion they say exactly what Coach Buzzell said about her team, which is this team seems to genuinely like each other, and wants to see each other succeed.
There are 25 girls out for the team this spring, including five seniors; eight juniors; seven sophomores; and five freshmen.
Members of this year’s varsity squad are seniors Alegra Bartlett, Brooke Gerry, Abby Ontengco, Ally Southwick and Shireyshaw Winters; juniors Jilyan Byrne, Emily Chaine, Emma Keaton, Maya Mahan, Ana Maria Maillett and Carla Pintor Gali; sophomores Kialana Adams and Sarah Sullivan; and freshmen Carlin Galligan.
Members of the junior varsity include juniors Seayoung Lee and Malou Toftgaard; sophomores Kialana Adams, Brie Charest, Delaney Forrest, Celia Hernandez Carretero, Paige Lanouette and Sarah Shackford; and freshmen Burke Callen, Sharis Santos, Seddaly Stevens and Lilia Vishnyakov.
Joining Coach Buzzell on her staff are Jacki and Rick Buzzell, her parents.
On the field at Greely, Ontengco was very effective from inside the circle getting ahead of batters early in the count and making big pitches when she had to. Along with Ontengco, Buzzell praised catcher Maillett for the way she handled her responsibility behind the plate.
Offensively, Buzzell is impressed with how everyone in the lineup hit the ball hard and hit in key situations. Buzzell identified the fact that the team had 7 RBIs against Greeley. Maillett had three on her own, while Keaten drove in two and Galligan and Southwick had one apiece.
This type of production from everywhere in the lineup can suddenly flatten the tires of an opponent causing them to wobble and crash ending up in defeat.
These Raiders are going to be fun to watch this season. They have quality players in important positions, and a spirit of togetherness that when combined spells winning softball. It is apparent that in her second year as head coach Buzzell is leading her team down a path that is filled with joy.
This is April vacation for Fryeburg. The team is scheduled to return to the diamond on Monday when Gray-New Gloucester comes to town for a 4 p.m. contest.
