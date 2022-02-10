CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team (13-6) made sure that history didn’t repeat itself on Wednesday night. Four years ago, the Eagles hosted John Stark in the opening round of the Division II tournament, and the Generals from Weare pulled off the 48-36 upset.
John Stark (11-8), the No. 9 seeds, were in upset mode again at the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Wednesday and led by two at halftime, but the Eagles opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run and never looked back, winning 45-40 to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight.
Kennett moves on to play top-seeded Hanover (18-0) in the quarterfinals on the road on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Before the largest crowd this winter — the Nest was rocking — Kennett notched its second win of the season against the Generals, who dressed just seven players and five of which played the entire game. On Jan. 18, at KHS, the host Eagles put the defensive clamps on the Generals, sprinting out to a 36-9 first-half lead and cruising to the 60-31 victory.
While Kennett led 16-3 after the first quarter in the first encounter, points were more difficult to come by in this playoff. Eleanor Girardet, John Stark’s go-to offensive weapon, opened the game with a three-pointer after 99 seconds to open then scoring.
“I think we had some early tournament jitters in the first quarter,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We got off to kind of a slow start for us.”
KHS was able to close the quarter with four straight points on baskets by Catherine Chick and Sydnie Chin to put the home side up 11-8.
Stark, behind 10 first-half points from Girardet hit back-to-back treys to take a 14-11 lead, but the Eagles responded on a Kaylee McLellan twine-tickling three-pointer and a Chin runner down the lane with 3:41 to play in the half to lead 16-14.
The Generals closed the half on a 9-5 run to lead 23-21 at the half, but a huge play occurred with 1.6 seconds left in the second period. Chick was able to draw the third foul on Girardet.
“That was big,” said Meader. “The focus at halftime was to get the ball inside to Sam (Sidoti) and Catherine. We also made an adjustment to free up Sydnie up top to get some good looks.”
The Eagles opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run (a Chin layup, followed by three straight baskets by Sidoti). Sidoti had eight points in the third quarter, helping KHS to a 33-29 lead heading into the fourth.
“Sam played well,” Meader said. “The plan was to get the ball to her. With (Girardet) in foul trouble, the game plan was to pound the ball inside and Sam took advantage of the opportunities. We were able to establish an inside presence with Sam and Catherine. Whoever (the Generals) didn’t guard with Girardet, we had a tremendous size advantage.”
The Bleacher Creatures — the Kennett student body — appreciated the play of Sidoti, who went to the bench with four fouls with 5:59 to play, by chanting, “We want Sidoti,” with 3:03 left. Seconds later they got their wish.
“The fans were great,” Meader said. “We’ve missed them. Hopefully, we’ll have some make the trip to Hanover.”
Sidoti led the Eagles with 13 points and eight rebounds. Chin added 12 (with four assists); McLellan, nine (five rebounds and four assists); Chick, six; Hope Elias, three; and Sam Habert Jaques, two.
Girardet led John Stark with a game-high 15 points and Abigail Duclos added 13.
Members of this year's Kennett team are tri-captains Sam Habert Jaques, the lone senior, and juniors Sydnie Chin and Hope Elias along with fellow juniors Marissa Caputo, Catherine Chick, Kaylee McLellan, Remi Snowdon, Lagan Tatarczuk and Lauren Violette; and sophomores Isabel Brown, Georgia Coleman, Kaley Goodhart and Sam Sidoti.
Fourteen of the 21 teams in Division II booked punched their tickets to this year’s plays. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s “Tournament Selection Requirement” states “less than or equal to 70 percent of the schools in a division shall qualify for the tournament in all sports.”
The top two seeds Hanover and Pembroke (16-2) earned first-round byes.
Hanover and Kennett are quite familiar with each other. The Eagles upset the top-seeded Marauders last March with a thrilling 51-50 overtime victory in the Division II state semifinals at Bedford High School. Hanover coaches have also scouted the Eagles five times this season, including Wednesday.
“It’ll be kind of like last year where no one in the state thought we had a chance,” Meader said. “All of the pressure is on them.”
Hanover, which has beaten every Division II school it has played this season by at least 20 points, is led by senior Melissa Whitmore, who will play for Division II Stonehill College next year, and current Division II Player of the Year Stella Galanes, a junior.
The seedings, just like with the Division II boys, held true as all of the top-seeded teams avoided an upset.
In other first-round action, No. 3 Bow (17-2) hosted and beat No. 14 Manchester West (6-13) 57-26; No. 4 Merrimack Valley (16-3) hosted and beat No. 13 (Coe-Brown Northwood (6-13) 53-41; No. 5 Laconia (16-3) hosted and beat No. 12 Milford (9-10) 61-35; No. 6 Hollis-Brookline (14-4) hosted and beat No. 11 Con-Val (9-10) 53-31; and No. 7 Lebanon (13-6) hosted and beat No. 10 Pelham (10-9) 52-42.
Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver shared these quarterfinal details on Thursday:
1. Quarterfinal ticket prices are $5 students/senior citizens (65 and over) and $7 for adults. Children under the age of 5 are free.
2. Spectators are limited to 50 percent capacity, which is 400 fans.
3. All spectators, game crew, and players on the bench are required to wear masks at all times.
4. Live streaming is available on the NFHS Network.
In other Elite Eight action, No. 2 Pembroke hosts No. 7 Lebanon; No. 3 Bow hosts No. 6 Hollis-Brookline; No. 4 Merrimack Valley hosts No. 5 Laconia.
The state semifinals will make their debut at Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston on Wednesday, Feb. 16 with games at 6 and 8 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled to be held at the University of New Hampshire on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
