FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team is in the win column and riding a win streak. The Raiders (2-5) hosted and knocked off Cape Elizabeth (5-3) 41-32 on Saturday behind a total team effort. That win came on the heels of a 49-23 home victory over Waynflete on Thursday.
Just days prior to Saturday’s win the Raiders were practicing with only four players. It was refreshing to see Mina Milosevic back in the line-up, although Mayah Mahan and Ally Southwick were noticeably not in uniform. Coach Kristen Stacy said prior to game time that her players continue to work hard and that the attitude is extremely positive. This season has been quite a learning experience for the first-year coach.
It certainly took everyone’s best effort to get the win in this one. Coach Stacy was brilliant in the way she substituted and used her time-outs in order to keep rested legs on the floor. Hat’s off to the players for pushing themselves physically to stay in front. The game was won with team defense, precise passing on offense and rebounding. The defense forced multiple turnovers and frustrated the Capers on offense. The Raiders kept their hands up, their arms extended and their feet moving.
Caper ball handlers saw passing lanes closed all game, resulting in Raider steals. When the Capers got the all inside, the Raiders closed down on the ball resulting in blocked shots by Shaw, Jilyan Byrne and Milosevic.
When the Raiders got possession off a steal, a block or a rebound they looked to fast break beating the Capers down the floor for great offensive opportunities. Shaw has such a magnificent handle on the ball it seems such a privilege to watch.
Byrne was effective as a rebounder along with Eden True, Milosevic and Celia Hernandez. This led to second and third shot opportunities for the Raiders. These are fundamental components of winning in basketball.
The Raiders also moved the ball well, creating open looks for three-point shots by first going inside then outside for the shot. Shaw and Alyssa Grawe both knocked down treys.
The Raiders got on the board first and opened a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter. The Raiders outplayed the Capers, but the game was as tight as a new pair of shoes. Just before halftime, the hosts rushed up to their front court as Grawe headed to the left corner of the court behind the three point line. The ball swung around the defense until it found Grawe, who took the shot and flushed the net.
The Raiders then stole the ball, and Byrne drove to the basket for a lay-up. The horn sounded and with a five-point flurry the Raiders led 15-10 at the break.
They say the first quarter and the first few minutes of the second half are times where teams can make a move. The Capers came out strong in the third, and tied the game up. Coach Stacey called a time-out and got her train back on the track. Both teams had their runs in the third and fourth quarters, but the feeling was that this was the Raiders game and it was.
Against Waynflete (2-3), Shaw led the Raiders with 18 points while Byrne added 13 and Grawe also had double digits with 10 points.
Last Tuesday, the Raiders fell behind early to visiting Gray-New Gloucester and never rebounded, falling 55-33 to the Patriots.
Gray (4-1) jumped out to a 9-2 lead after the opening quarter and extended their advantage to 20-12 at the half, but put the game away with a 22-7 third-quarter run to lead 42-19 heading into the final frame.
Shaw did what she could for the short-handed Raiders in scoring 13 points.
Milosevic has been out since before Christmas vacation and although Ally Southwick is with the team, she has an injured hand and is not able to be effective due to an injured pinky finger on her right hand.
Hopefully, the girls can get back to full strength in time for their varsity boy’s and girl’s doubleheader on Tuesday when rival Lake Region (4-1) comes to town. The girls are scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m.
This is the first of a home-and-home series with the Lakers. The rematch is slated for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Naples, Maine.
