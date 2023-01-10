FA girls hoop - Carla Pintor Gali

Fryeburg Academy’s Carla Pintor Gali heads up the court during Saturday’s home game against Cape Elizabeth. The Raiders won 41-32. (LAKYN ELA PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team is in the win column and riding a win streak. The Raiders (2-5) hosted and knocked off Cape Elizabeth (5-3) 41-32 on Saturday behind a total team effort. That win came on the heels of a 49-23 home victory over Waynflete on Thursday.

Just days prior to Saturday’s win the Raiders were practicing with only four players. It was refreshing to see Mina Milosevic back in the line-up, although Mayah Mahan and Ally Southwick were noticeably not in uniform. Coach Kristen Stacy said prior to game time that her players continue to work hard and that the attitude is extremely positive. This season has been quite a learning experience for the first-year coach.

