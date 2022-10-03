FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy and its football team had quite a night against Freeport at home on Friday night. The team and the community first broke the seal on the new John Atwood Stadium, then the football team outplayed the Freeport Falcons winning 28-7 under the lights on the new Clarence E. Mulford Field.
The win lifted Fryeburg to 3-2 and snapped a two-game losing skid, while Freeport fell to 3-2 with the defeat.
As a lover of Saturday afternoon daytime football, it was a night where I learned a few things about Friday Night Lights. Friday night football is still an exciting time when fans come to watch their beloved hometown team compete and cheer them on. There was not an empty seat in the stadium. The atmosphere was friendly and energized. The bright green field was well illuminated and aesthetic to the eye. The coldest temperatures of the season so far did not temper the enthusiasm.
I learned that winning or losing is important. Not as an indicator of success or failure, but for the pure joy that fills the hearts of players, coaches and fans when the hometown team is involved. We love to celebrate our youth. So how did the Raiders do it?
The Raiders were close to 100 percent injury-free. Injuries from recent games had healed, and Fryeburg was finally back at full strength. FA won the flip and deferred to the second half. This put the Fryeburg defense on the field first.
Jordan Dutton had the honor of the first play in a new era of sports at the Academy with the opening kickoff, which he booted a deep end-over-end kick that set the return team to pause, while the kick coverage team raced downfield to pin the Falcons deep into their territory.
The Raiders displayed their dominance of the line of scrimmage on the next play. You could hear the sounds of football right away as Freeport attempted back-to-back running plays that were shut down by defenders Will Hallam, Gabe McKinney, Dutton and Caleb Micklon, Realizing that the run game was not working, the Falcons decided to take to the air.
Quarterback Aidan Heath was looking to throw the ball over the middle to his tight end hoping to gain enough for a first down. Freeport quickly discovered Fryeburg’s defensive backfield is just as strong as the defensive line. Owen Galligan jumped the route and almost intercept the pass. Instead, he batted the ball down with two hands as if to tell Freeport this door is closed. The defense had done just what the coaching staff from Fryeburg had expected. The Falcons offense had to leave the field thinking, “Wow, these guys are good.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Fryeburg faithful was given plenty to cheer about in the second quarter when the Raiders took the lead for good.
On the opening play of the second quarter, Freeport was set to punt and Galligan was deep for the return. It was a shanked punt that landed and rolled along the far sideline. Galligan kept the rolling ball in front of him observing the spin and roll of the ball with his trained eye. At just the right moment, he stepped forward and fielded the rolling ball at the Raider 47-yard line. Galligan processed that a Freeport kick coverage guy was closing in on him. It looked a little dicey at first, but we have learned to trust Galligan. He quickly ducked under the defender bringing the ball across midfield and to the Freeport 47.
At this point, the Fryeburg coaching staff made a game-changing decision. They moved Gunnar Saunders from running back to quarterback. Having tenderized the Freeport defensive line with power back Haden Fox, Saunders continued to run the ball with Fox until he pulled the ball out of the fullback’s belly and broke containment around the left end. It looked as if Saunders was in the E-Z pass travel lane on the highway as he ran uninterrupted to the Falcon three-yard line.
A play later, Saunders faked to Fox and proved he can run between the tackles lowering his pad level and powering into the end zone from two yards out. The two-point pass attempt was unsuccessful, but the Raiders were in front 6-0.
Later in the quarter on a similar series of events Saunders scored on a one-yard run. This time the two-point conversion was good (a Saunders keeper).
The Raiders played a dominating first half of football and left the field for the break to a loud ovation up 14-0. The overjoyed crowd rose and applauded at what they had seen. As so often occurs when coaches David Jones and David Turner talk at halftime they come up with a plan that leads to points. This time it involved Galligan.
The Raiders got the second-half kickoff. After a series of successful runs by Fox, Saunders and Micklon, Galligan from his outside receiver position took an outside release and after 10 yards made a false step with his right foot towards the middle of the field and broke toward the front pylon separating himself from the defender, and caught an over the shoulder pass from Saunders for a 25-yard touchdown. The two-point attempt was no good, but FA led 20-0.
Cohen Carter showed his power running ability in the fourth quarter when he scored the final Raider touchdown from three yards out. Although the Falcons scored late in the game the Raider domination was complete, and the first game at John Atwood Stadium recorded in the history books shows a 28-7 Raider victory.
Fryeburg is scheduled to travel to Wells, Maine, to play the Warriors (3-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Wells is coming off a 16-7 loss at Cheverus (3-2) on Saturday.
