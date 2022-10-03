FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy and its football team had quite a night against Freeport at home on Friday night. The team and the community first broke the seal on the new John Atwood Stadium, then the football team outplayed the Freeport Falcons winning 28-7 under the lights on the new Clarence E. Mulford Field.

The win lifted Fryeburg to 3-2 and snapped a two-game losing skid, while Freeport fell to 3-2 with the defeat.

