FRYEBURG — Things couldn’t have turned out any better for the Fryeburg Academy baseball team on Tuesday. Not only did the No. 10 ranked Raiders go on the road and score a 2-0 upset victory over No. 7 Poland in the opening round of the Class B Tournament, but the news got even better a few hours later.
Coach Greg Allain and his troops learned they’ll be home for a quarterfinal game. Rival Lake Region, the No. 15 seed, went to No. 2 Erskine Academy (15-4) and pulled off a 1-0 win to advance in the tourney. That upset means the Raiders will host the Lakers in the Elite Eight on Thursday at 4 p.m., weather permitting.
“Everything worked out how we hoped,” Allain said by phone on Wednesday. “We’re pretty excited to have the opportunity to host a playoff game, and for it to be Lake Region, it should be a good one.”
Lake Region (3-12) and Fryeburg (6-10) have already met twice this season playing a home-and-home series in Naples, Maine on May 11 with the Lakers winning 8-4, and on May 16 in Fryeburg with the host Raiders prevailing 4-2.
“The game ended over there with us having the bases loaded and the tying run at the plate,” said Allain. “I think we’re a better team than we were three weeks ago. The kids are in a good place right now.”
Against Poland (14-9-1), if you arrived after the first inning, you missed a lot. The Raiders, who had three hits on the afternoon, used two of them in the top of the first inning when Bryce Richardson doubled and Caleb Micklon followed with a single. Both came home on a ball hit by Ethan Lord.
The host Knights collected just one hit, which came from their leadoff batter in the bottom of the first frame. They simply had no answer for Fryeburg starter and lone senior Noah Grant, who was spectacular on the bump.
“Noah was lights out,” Allain said. “He gave up the one hit to the first batter of the game, didn’t walk anyone and struck out five. He got the job done.”
He added: “We’re playing well right now. We’re throwing strikes. It’s definitely nice, to be honest, to see us starting to hit the ball. We’re also playing our best defense of the season.”
The winner of Thursday’s game between the Raiders and Lakers will meet the winner of the game between No. 3 Freeport (14-5) and No. 6 York (12-8), which is also scheduled for Thursday, in the semifinals on Saturday.
In other quarterfinal action on Thursday in Class B South, No. 4 Yarmouth (10-6) hosts No. 5 Cape Elizabeth (9-7-1) and No. 1 Greely (16-2) hosts No. 8 Medomak Valley (12-8).
