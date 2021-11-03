FRYEBURG — The morning began with a heavy mist, which turned into a thick drizzle and finally rain. Fortunately, the Class C playoff football game between Gardiner and hosts Fryeburg Academy was moved up by 2 hours to 11:30 a.m., making the weather a non-factor in the outcome. The No. 3 seeded Raiders jumped out to a 22-0 first-half lead and cruised to a 30-14 victory over the No. 6 seeded Tigers.
Fryeburg used its tough defensive and offensive lines to come away with the victory.
The Raiders won the coin toss and Coach David Turner chose to defer to the second half. This meant the Raiders kicked off, and matched their stonewall defense against the Tigers’ offense. The front stones in the stone wall defense are Jackson Whitchley, Will Hallam, and Charlie Campbell, backed up by Job Fox, Caleb Micklon, Bobby Hallam, Hayden Fox, Jordan Dutton and Owen Galligan.
Gardiner improved its run game since the last time the two teams played (a 24-6 FA win in Gardiner, Maine, on Oct. 2). The defense did its job. It all went as planned and just 2 minutes into the game the Raiders got possession at midfield. Time for the Raider O-line — referred to as the Great Wall — went to work against a strong Gardiner defense. Gunnar Saunders turned a simple off-tackle run into a big gainer, with the help of the Great Wall. Now deep in the red zone, Saunders put the cherry on top with a 1-yard plunge and the first score of the game. The kick for the extra point missed its mark, and the Raiders were on top 6-0.
The FA defense went back to work and once again stopped the Tigers, forcing a punt.
This time the Raiders took over at the Gardiner 47-yard line, and it was Hayden Fox’s turn to grind out 2 tough yards to the 45. Coaches spend hours in the film room before games looking for match-ups they can exploit for winning plays. With great protection behind the Great Wall — card carrying members Jackson Whitchley, Will Hallan, Job Fox, Tyler Day, and super sub Gabe McKinney and Charlie Campbell — Saunders was able to wait for Julio Jones lookalike Jordan Dutton to streak down the right sideline before stepping up in the pocket. Saunders sent a 40-yard missile to his streaking receiver. Dutton extended his long arms up to full extension before receiving a perfect spiral pass.
With the ball in his possession at the 7, Dutton broke away from the defender and stretched his long lean body and the ball over the Tiger goal line for a Raider touchdown. It was a beautiful combination of good coaching, good quarterbacking, good receiving and finally great protection by the Great Wall. Saunders added the 2-point conversion on a run.
The Raiders have quite a stable of running backs all with varying styles. Saunders, when in the open field, will shake-and-bake a would-be-tackler to get the defender off balance before going around him and continuing on.
Hayden Fox, on the other hand, is a classic power back. He would rather get a defender off-balance by lowering his pad level and powering through the defender.
Owen Galligan, when he gets his opportunity to run with the football, can lower his shoulder and run with power or can shake you down.
Caleb Micklon is used as a speed back, running the sweep with the intention of getting outside and up the field as he did in the second quarter of this game. Micklon also ran for the 2-point conversion after Saunders scored the second of his three touchdowns on the afternoon. The Raiders went into halftime to the cheers of their supportive fans ahead 22-0.
Fryeburg received the second-half kickoff with their only opponent at this point being the clock on the scoreboard. It was time for the Great Wall to have some fun. Coach Turner said early in the season that his team needed football experience. It’s been fun watching the Great Wall learn from experience. They are now moving their feet after contact and driving defenders out of the way, creating bigger holes for the backs. Imagine having to handle the Great Wall, and behind them comes hard-running Hayden Fox. Fryeburg rushed for more than 200 yards behind the Great Wall.
That’s just what the Tigers saw a great deal of in the second half. All the while watching the clock wind down on their season.
Gardiner did have one big play in the third period when quarterback Wyatt Chadwick hit his wide receiver Cole Braun with a 51-yard scoring strike.
Saunders closed out the FA scoring with a 21-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter to get the lead to 28-6 and then ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 30-6.
The Tigers added a late score in the final seconds, long after the game was decided.
No. 3 Fryeburg (6-3) advances to the south semifinals and will face a familiar foe, No. 2 Cape Elizabeth (7-1), this Friday at 7 p.m.
The Capers won the lone meeting between the two sides, 40-7 at home on Sept. 10.
Cape advanced out of the quarterfinals with a 56-0 victory at home over No. 7 Westbrook last Friday.
On the northern side of the bracket, No. 1 Medomak Valley is scheduled to host No. 5 Hermon on Friday at 7 p.m., and No. 2 Winslow is slated to host No. 6 Maine Central Institute on Saturday at 1 p.m.
