Sophomore Gunnar Saunders soars through the air while during the Fryeburg Academy boy's basketball game against Greely on Tuesday evening. The Raiders came from behind in the second half to win 59-55. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team rallied from a second-half deficit to snap Greely’s three-game winning streak with a 59-55 victory before a good-seized crowd at Wadsworth Arena on Tuesday night.
The win gave the Raiders (6-8) a regular-season split with the Rangers (7-6). Greely won the first encounter on opening night 69-63 in Cumberland, Maine.
The Rangers led 17-11 after the opening quarter, 29-26 at the half and 40-37 after three frames.
Fryeburg center Will Hallam gave the hosts there first lead of the night at 37-36 when he hit a jumper from close range with 2:47 left in the third period, but the boys from Cumberland closed the quarter with a 4-0 run.
With 5:12 left in the fourth quarter, Bobby Hallam tickled the twine one a three-pointer from the left baseline to put the Raiders up 44-43. After a Greely hoop, Gunnar Saunders sank a pair of free throws with 4:16 to play to give FA the lead for good.
On Jan. 25, the Wells boys’ basketball team got off to a quick start at home against Fryeburg, jumping out to a 29-16 first-half lead and withstood a late charge from the Raiders to secure a 52-40 victory in Western Maine action.
Wells (6-7) led 14-10 after the opening quarters; 29-16 at halftime; and 40-27 after three frames.
Forward Devin Brown, who finished with a game high-18 points and nine rebounds, led way for the hosts
The Raiders tried to keep close with pressure defense, and the scoring of Ben Vlug, who did his best in spearheading a comeback finishing with career-high 11 points. Boone Douglass and Saunders both scored six points, while Camden Johnson netted five, and Geri Daiu, Bobby Hallam, Liam Quinn and Jordan Zerner each had three.
Last Thursday, York (8-2) topped Fryeburg 59-38 at the Wad. The visitors used a 37-18 halftime lead to cruise to the win.
Will Hallam tried to keep the Raiders close with outstanding play in the paint at both ends. He threw down 11 points on the night.
The Raiders traveled to Cape Elizabeth (7-6) on Wednesday. Results were not known as of press time.
Fryeburg won the first meeting with Cape at home on Jan. 8 in a 54-52 barnburner.
FA was scheduled to play at Gray-New Gloucester (10-6) on Friday, but the contest has been moved to Saturday due to Winter Storm Landon.
The Patriots beat the Raiders 64-49 on Jan. 4 in Fryeburg.
