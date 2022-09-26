09-08-22 FA MSOC adams battle

Senior Jacob Adams battles for the ball during the Fryeburg Academy soccer game against Gray-New Gloucester on Sept. 8. The Raiders topped the Patriots 5-2. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — “We have the potential to be very good, but we’re not there yet,” Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns said Sunday by phone after his Raiders went 0-2 on the week and were held scoreless.

The Raiders opened the season with a three-match winning streak and had outscored its opponents 17-4 over that stretch.

