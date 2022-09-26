FRYEBURG — “We have the potential to be very good, but we’re not there yet,” Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns said Sunday by phone after his Raiders went 0-2 on the week and were held scoreless.
The Raiders opened the season with a three-match winning streak and had outscored its opponents 17-4 over that stretch.
Fryeburg controlled large portions of its home match with Freeport last Tuesday only to see the visitors score a fluke goal late in the first half and carried that momentum to a 3-0 win.
The Falcons (2-2-3) were able to withstand an early onslaught from FA.
“Freeport is a good program,” Hodgman-Burns said. “They played in the state championship game in 2018.”
He added: “We dominated the first half against them. We hit the post, hit the goalie in the face and hit the crossbar, nothing went in.”
Freeport scored just before the break on a long shot by Israel Boffay.
“I think we started to believe in our greatness,” said Hodgman-Burns. “When you run into a competent team, you have to compete the whole time. We’re not going to average five goals a game all season, that’s not happening.”
Boffay tacked on two goals after halftime to complete his hat trick.
On Thursday, Yarmouth jumped out to a 3-0 first-half lead and never looked back.
“Yarmouth was about as pumped up as I’ve seen them in a long time,” Hodgman-Burns said. “I hear that their program is supposed to be down this year, but they didn’t look too down to me. We just got beat straight up.”
He added: “It wasn’t a totally negative week. I think we learned a bit about ourselves. We’re not there yet but we have the potential to be very good.”
Hodgman-Burns praised the play of sophomore goalie Myles Williman, who used to live in Yarmouth. He had 10 saves, several of the highlight variety, in the match.
Fryeburg faces the busiest stretch of its schedule with four matches over the next seven days. On Tuesday (4 p.m.), the Raiders are slated to host Sacopee Valley (1-5); on Thursday, they are supposed to travel to St. Dominics (1-3-1) for a 4 p.m. contest; on Saturday, they are scheduled to play at Cape Elizabeth (6-0-1) at 5 p.m.; and on Monday, travel to Greely (4-2-1) for a 6 p.m. match.
