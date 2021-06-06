FRYEBURG — It’s State Meet Week for members of the Fryeburg Academy boys’ and girls’ track meets and Coach Kevin McDonald is excited to see how the Raiders do on the big stage at Morse High School in Bath, Maine, this Saturday.
A small collection of Raiders competed in the Western Maine Conference Championships in Naples, Maine, last Saturday.
“The weather was perfect and although we had a small team, due to graduation, the Raiders at the meet shined very bright,” said McDonald. “There were many PRs set and lots of smiles.”
Among the highlights was the performance turned in by junior Alana Nataluk.
“Alana Nataluk has arrived,” McDonald said, smiling. “Alana has had a very impressive season, however, I felt she was not happy with the results she was seeing. Well, at WMC, Alana was all smiles as she took 5 seconds off her mile time (5:37.58, finishing fifth overall) and 4 seconds off her 800 time (sixth in 2:34.55). Alana will go to States in the mile, 800 and the 4x400-meter relay. I could not be happier for this young lady.”
He added: “Alana has worked hard this season. At practice every day, does every workout and for that is now reaping the rewards. Only a junior, Alana is already a force in the mid-distance events.”
Results from Saturday for the girls included: 100 meters: (won by Tori Hewes, Cape Elizabeth, 13.27): Nyla Charest, 14th, 15:01; Zoe Jung, 24th, 17.69.
200 meters (won by Tori Hewes, Cape Elizabeth, 27.30): Eliza Thorne, fifth, 28.26; Isabel Macht, 10th, 30.22; Charest, 17th, 31.36; and Pauline Pierce, 20th, 34.73.
400 meters (won by Alexandra Brent, York, 1:01.07): Thorne, second, 1:03.74; and Macht, eighth, 1:06.43.
800 meters (won by Alexandra Brent, York, 2:25.30): Nataluk, sixth, 2:34.55; and Kacey-Jane Clark, 20th, 3:21.87.
1,600 meters (won by Hadley Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth, 5:26.88): Nataluk, fifth, 5:37.58; Clark, 19th, 7:25.65.
4X100-meter relay (won by Cape Elizabeth, 52.56): FA, seventh, 1:07.87.
Long jump (won by Shaina Curry, Freeport, 12’2.25”): Hannah Nguyen, 13th, 10’3”.
“Hannah Nguyen also has worked hard in practice and is a great asset to the team,” said McDonald. “I had the pleasure to work with Hannah last week on her long jump approach. I guess Hannah just needed a little push as she added 2 feet to her long jump best. Not bad, and just what we wanted at WMC. So happy to see Hannah succeed and experience success in her event.”
Javelin (won by Sarah Fecteau, Gray, 102’): Stella Yoon, 19th, 27’.
Shot put (won by Zoe Barnes Gray, 36’4.25”): Yoon, 14th, 13’.75”.
For the boys: 100 meters (won by Seamus Reeve, Traip, 11:59): Jacob Adams, fifth, 12.29; and Micheal Trumbull, 21st, 14.24.
200 meters (won by Seth Hultstrom, York, 23.84): Adams, sixth, 24.92; and Andrew Irwin, 19th, 28.02.
400 meters (won by Frazier Dougherty, Yarmouth, 53.22): River Pullen, 13th, 1:02.01.
800 meters (won by Sam Wilson, Greely, 2:05.77): Hogan Bemis, 20th, 2:30.60; and Irwin, 23rd, 2:46.66.
“Hogan Bemis ripped 5 seconds off his 800-meter time,” said McDonald. “Hogan has experienced some injury issues but it appears they are behind him as we approach States.”
1,600 meters (won by Leif Harvey, Greely, 4:40.22): Sam Johnson, 23rd, 5:34.54.
3,200 meters (won by Owen Patry, Cape Elizabeth, 10:07.61): Johnson, 10th, 12:00.29.
“One of the most impressive performances occurred in the 3,200-meter run,” McDonald said. “Sam Johnson, a freshman, lowered his 3,200 best by over 32 seconds, that's 4 seconds a lap average. You just do not see such huge improvements very often. The day was right and Sam just cranked it out. I am so happy for Sam to see all the work pay off big time.”
110-meter hurdles (won by Trevor Grenier, Old Orchard, 17.23): Trumbull, sixth, 21.14.
Long jump (won by Jacob Adams, Fryeburg, 21’1.25”).
“That mark is one foot further than this young man has ever jumped,” McDonald said. “An incredible performance by Jacob, who is only a sophomore. Jacob is tantalizingly close to the school record and we have States next week.”
Discus (won by Aidan Martin, York, 156’2”): Padric McGrath, 10th, 94’3”; and Brody McGrath, 19th, 70’7”.
Javelin (won by Aidan Martin, York, 163’6”): Padric McGrath, 12th, 81’11”; and Brody McGrath, 15th, 72’1”.
Shot put (won by Aidan Martin, York, 55’6.5”): Derek Maxim, eighth, 38’8.5”; Padric McGrath, 13th, 31’; Brody McGrath, 14th, 27’; and Pullen, 17th, 25’8.25”.
“We will take about 15 to States next week,” McDonald said. “Very excited now that graduation is over and we can get some quality practice in this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.