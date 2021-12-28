FRYEBURG —The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in Turner, Maine, last Tuesday losing to Leavitt 48-41.
The loss dropped the Raiders of 1-3 on the young season, while the Hornets improved to 3-1.
The Hornets outscored Fryeburg 15-6 in the second quarter to take a lead they never relinquished. The Raiders actually got off to a good start, carrying a 15-11 advantage into the second period, but Leavitt kept Coach Daniel Thomas’ troops in check to lead 26-21 at the half.
The second half was about as even as could be. Leavitt outscored FA 11-10 in each of the final two quarters and was ledgy a game-high 17 points from Bret Coburn.
in the first two quarters while Fryeburg playing hard to the end as Fryeburg teams have a reputation of doing out scored Leavitt 11-10 in the 3rd and fourth, but the Raiders fell short in the end.
Sophomore Gunnar Saunders continued to impress leading all Fryeburg scorers with 15 points, including three 3-pointers as he tried to keep the Raiders close. Big Will Hallam was a force for Fryeburg in the paint as the big fella netted nine total points, while Bobby Hallam and Boone Douglass each had six; Jordan Dutton, three; and Bryce Robison, two.
Fryeburg is scheduled to close out 2021 by playing host to Waynflete (2-2) on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m.
The Flyers crushed Seacoast Christian (0-2) 72-17 at home Monday. Connor Ford had 17 point to lead “The Flete.”
The Raiders are slated to open 2022 be welcoming Gray-New Gloucester (1-3) to the Wadsworth Arena on Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.
The Patriots fell at home to 3-1 Kennebunk 73-50 on Tuesday behind a game-high 22 points from Keegan Andrews. Aidan Hebert led Gray with 10 points.
