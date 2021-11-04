FRYEBURG — In a match with few real scoring chances, No. 6 seeded Medomak Valley had just a couple more than No. 11 Fryeburg Academy in its first-round Class B boy’s soccer tournament contest in Waldoboro, Maine, on Oct. 22.
“We ran into a 12-win team that was just a little better than we thought,” Bob Hodgman-Burns, Raiders’ head coach, said. “We had one chance and they had three. It was a good match, a deserved result for (Medomak).”
The Raiders suffered a tough blow 30 minutes into the contest when junior Mohamed Fayala was lost for the afternoon after being fouled.
“That hurt,” said Hodgman-Burns. “We just didn’t create many opportunities.”
Fryeburg’s best chance came from senior Lenny Foe-Essissia, who was robbed when his blast was cleared off the goal line by a Panther.
Medomak Valley (13-2) netted the lone goal of the match with 15 minutes to play.
“We did well to keep it close,” said Hodgman-Burns. Liam Frieberg (senior, goalie) was our man of the match. He made two really good saves. They had the better chances than we did but Liam came up big.”
Fryeburg finishes its season with a 7-6-2 record.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Principal’s Association is going with an open tournament this fall, meaning every school qualifies for the playoffs if it wants to participate.
“I think the biggest highlight may have been the fact we got to have a season this year,” said Hodgman-Burns. Last year, fall sports were limited to a handful of practices due to COVID-19. “The kids got to play, and that’s a win for everyone. We got to have the bus rides, team game night and bonding, parents organized meals, it felt so good to get back to that.”
As for on the pitch, Hodgman-Burns was quick to pick the team highlight.
“The second Lake Region game at their place (a 5-2 FA win on Oct. 19),” he said. “That’s because it was sort of a grudge match. They thought they should have won the first match (FA won 4-3 in overtime on Sept. 18). To go in and win that one, and to do it convincingly felt great.”
He added: “It was a good season. We won more than we lost. I think we got better as the season went on.”
The Raiders will lose seniors Marcos Barrionueva, Graham Blood, Suleyman Dindar, Dameon Doe, Lenny Foe-Essissia, Liam Friberg, Tim Eulenberger, Dana Hamlin, Rohan Hikel, Ian Jacobson, Denali Jensen, JoJo Jensen, Roy Mugabe, Liam Patterson and Matteo Sbuell to graduation in May.
Medomak Valley went on to lose 2-0 to No. 3 Gardiner in the quarterfinals on Oct. 26.
Gardiner fell 3-0 to No. 7 Cape Elizabeth on Saturday in the south semifinal, while No. 1 Yarmouth edged No. 2 Freeport 2-1 in the other semifinal.
No. 1 Yarmouth beat No. 7 Cape Elizabeth in the Class B South Regional Finals on Wednesday night.
In the north bracket, No. 2 Winslow played and No 4 John Bapst Memorial 2-0 in the other regional final, also Wednesday.
The state championship match is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Massabesic High School in Waterboro, Maine.
