Senior Rafael Ajimura dashes along the sideline during Fryeburg Academy's soccer match against Gray-New Gloucester on Sept. 8. The Raiders topped the Patriots 5-2 and Ajimura set up the openign gola for Michael Kratz. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — Life is good for the Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team. The Raiders are off to a 2-0 start and currently sit atop the Western Maine Conference table while playing some quality soccer.
Fryeburg took care of business in its lone match of the week, beating Gray-New Gloucester 5-2 on Thursday with all 25 members of Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns’ varsity squad seeing the field.
“It was a good win,” Hodgman-Burns said. “We had tied them a couple of times in recent years but we hadn’t beaten them in seven years.”
A contest with York was postponed to Oct. 8 due to rain last Tuesday.
Fryeburg jumped out to a quick lead with two goals inside the opening 15 minutes which had the Patriots on their heels the rest of the afternoon. Senior captain Rafael Ajimura set up the game’s first goal on a perfect corner kick that junior Michael Kratz deposited into the back of the old onion bag off a one-time volley.
Senior and captain Jacob Adams was a thorn in the Gray defenses side through the contest and scored the second goal making it 2-0.
“He was denied on four or five good chances,” said Hodgman-Burns. “He was a constant problem for them.”
The Raiders switched from their traditional 4-3-3 formation to a 4-4-2 against Gray.
“I wanted a little more coverage in the midfield,” Hodgman-Burns said. “Florian (Koeppel) and Michael (Kratz) did a nice job in the middle. We had a little bit more than (Gray) could mark.”
Fryeburg led 2-0 at halftime.
“We talked at the half about needing to score the first goal of the second half,” said Hodgman-Burns. “We got it 10 minutes in from Gari (Daui, senior).
The Patriots pulled a goal back on a strike from 20 yards out, but Fryeburg got a brace from snipper Matteo Sbul to put the match away.
Gray closed out the scoring in the final minute with a successful penalty kick following a handball in the penalty area.
Fryeburg goalie Myles Willimen, a sophomore, making his varsity debut, had three saves, While Gray’s Drew Reynolds was credited with six saves.
Hodgman-Burns called the win, “a nice team effort,” and also praised the play of junior sweeper Matteo La Porta, who had logged 80 minutes in each of the first two matches.
“He is so solid,” he said, “and Will (Guthro) and Ethan (St. Pierre) playing well as fullbacks. It was a physical match, but we matched Gray’s intensity. We controlled the play and did a lot of nice stuff.”
H-B added: “I think we might be gelling a little quicker than some of my other teams. We have good kids who are very coachable.”
With 50 boys out for the program, Fryeburg will be adding a third coach and will be looking to pick up additional matches.
This might have been a historic match for the Raiders.
“It may well have been our last grass game,” Hodgman-Burns said. A new turf field, equipped with lights for night matches, could be completed as early as this week.
Fryeburg is scheduled to travel to Wells (0-3) on Friday for a 6 p.m. match.
