FRYEBURG, Maine — Life is good for the Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team. The Raiders are off to a 2-0 start and currently sit atop the Western Maine Conference table while playing some quality soccer.

Fryeburg took care of business in its lone match of the week, beating Gray-New Gloucester 5-2 on Thursday with all 25 members of Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns’ varsity squad seeing the field.

