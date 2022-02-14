FRYEBURG — After going 4-12 during the regular season this winter, the Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team is ready to wipe the slate clean and try to make some noise in the Class A South playoffs this week.
The Maine Principal’s Association adopted an open tournament format this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the No. 11 seed, the Raiders are scheduled to travel to Bath, Maine, on Wednesday (6 p.m.) to play No. 6 Morse (7-10).
The Shipbuilders and Fryeburg did not meet during the regular season.
The winner of Wednesday’s Fryeburg vs. Morse contest advances to play No. 3 Falmouth (14-4) in Falmouth, Maine, on Monday at 1 p.m.
While the Raiders and Navigators did not meet during the season this winter, Falmouth did beat Morse 51-30 at home on Feb. 2.
FA seniors Brooke Emery, Camden Jones, Adrianna Mas Soto, Katy McIntyre, Shelby Purslow, Emma Rydman and Emily Walker are excited about the opportunity for post-season play, and Coach Billie L’Heureux is convinced her team can be a tough out if the girls from Fryeburg can string 32 minutes of quality basketball together.
FA closed out the regular-season campaign last week by going 1-1 on the road. The Raiders defeated Poland 36-29 in a defensive scrap on Feb. 7, but fell 46-27 at Freeport on Wednesday.
The win over Poland (4-13) avenged a 36-35 home loss on Jan. 18.
Against Poland, Sydney Shaw led the charge with 13 points and five rebounds. Brooke Emery also found the
rims to her liking scoring nine points, including two 3-pointers. Emery also grabbed five rebounds.
The Raiders trailed by a point at the half but turned up the volume on defense in the second half keeping Poland scoreless in the third, while only giving up seven points in the fourth quarter.
Coach L’Heureux mentioned Emma Rydman’s play as important in the team effort, She finished with four points and
a tam-high six rebounds on the night. Coach was also impressed by her team’s unselfish play on offense.
Poland is the No. 12 seed in the Class B South Tournament and will travel to No. 5 York (9-5) on Wednesday (6 p.m.).
Freeport (6-11), however, earned season bragging rights by sweeping the two encounters, including a 53-33 victory at the Wadsworth Arena in Fryeburg on Dec. 17.
Freeport, the No. 8 seed in Class A South, is scheduled to host No. 9 Biddeford (6-12) on Wednesday (6 p.m.).
