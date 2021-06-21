The Fryeburg Academy softball team just finished its season with a loss in the Class B South Regional Championship (see related story). What a ride this season was for everyone involved, including the Fryeburg community, who supported these Raiders.
The Skipper, Fred Apt and his assistant coaches Chris Dutton, Briley Walker and Mckenzie Buzzell are all builders. They build skill and confidence in the players. As spectators, it becomes obvious as the players show improvement throughout the season.
This year’s team had to develop skills at the corners according to Apt during a pre-season chat. Brooke Emery stepped up at first base finishing the season as one of the better first basemen in all of Western Class B. She improved her footwork around the bag and her stretch, catching everything that came close to her glove. Her skill development was on show when she snared a line drive that could have been trouble late in the playoff victory against Gray-New Glouster to end a threat.
In the Regional Final against Cape Elizabeth, a Cape batter hit a scribbler spinning down the first base foul line seemingly in no man’s land until Brooke sped in and scooped the ball and dashed back to the bag beating the baserunner for the unassisted out.
At the hot corner, third base, Emily Walker stepped in and played errorless softball. Against Gardiner, she fielded a sacrifice bunt attempt and gunned down the runner at first. Gardiner did not bunt again. Both Brooke and Emily improved as hitters, with Brooke taking the Yarmouth pitcher over the centerfielder’s head, one hopping the fence.
The Raiders lost their senior star pitcher — Emelia DeSanctis — late in the year, which would have stopped many teams, but not this one. Camden Jones stepped into the circle, while Ella Bruno moved over to shortstop, The Raider offense picked up the slack as Madison Griffin showed surprising ability at the plate, while Kayrin Johnson, Ki Ki Dutton and Jenna Dodge also pitched in with their bats and their speed.
Against Yarmouth, the first out was a fly ball to left, and Jenna Dodge fought off a tough overcast sky to make the catch. Later in that same game, the sun came out and was right in the centerfielder’s eyes. Katy Mcintyre fought off that direct sun to make a tough couple of catches. Just another couple of examples of how the team just kept improving every day of the season.
When anyone got on first they immediately stole second. Of course, there were old reliables Katy McIntyre and Morgan Fusco. They recorded back-to-back doubles against Gardiner that got the Raiders on the board first sparking a victory.
Ella Bruno, of course, chipped in with a clutch single scoring two against Yarmouth on the way to the state quarterfinals, like Morgan, Ella and Katy who became the biggest, baddest middle of the order in state history. Along with Camden, you never knew which bomber was going to go deep. Camden’s sixth-inning blast against GNG had to be one of the longest home runs in Raider history.
Morgan’s home run in the final against Cape Elizabeth was, without doubt, the grittiest most difficult blast in Raider history. Morgan treated pressure like it was a privilege. Fortunately, almost the entire Fryeburg community was in attendance to be part of the memory that was created with that one swing of the bat.
This team had the heart of a lion and the guts of a bear. Congratulations to coaches Fred Apt, Chris Dutton, Briley Walker and Makenzie Buzzell. We love our Raiders!
