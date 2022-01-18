FRYEBURG — In just four days the Fryeburg Academy cross-country ski team matched its regular-season race total from last year. The Raiders hosted a meet at Stark’s Hill on Wednesday and then took part in the annual Telstar Relays in Bethel, Maine, on Saturday.
Last winter, the season was in flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that results in only a couple of events. This year. while COVID numbers remain high, the Raiders have been able to strap on their skis and race.
“Last week, as I said to my team, you’ve got to expect cancellations due to COVID and then postponements due to the weather,” John Weston, Raider’s head coach, said. “We were one of the few teams in the entire state that got in (two races last week).”
In the season-opener at Stark’s Hill in Fryeburg, Maine, senior Alana Nataluk owned her home course and easily topped a field of 19 girls for the win. She won the race by 43 seconds, finishing the freestyle (skate) race in 15:46.
Nataluk was joined on the podium by Julia Werner of Waynflete, who was second in 16:29, and Sonja Bell of Yarmouth, who finished third in 17:10.
Other finishers for Fryeburg were Isabel Macht, who was 15th in 23:33, and Kacey-Jane Clark, 17th, 24:39.
Team honors went to Yarmouth with 783 points, while Waynflete was just behind with 780. FA, which had just three racers, was third with 573 points.
For the boys, Yarmouth again took team honors with 795 points, followed by Waynflete, 766, and Fryeburg, 756.
Individually, Yarmouth took the top six spots in the 36-skier field. Teammates Cornelius Welsh and Aksel Yeo finished in a dead heat tie for first in 14:09.7, while Benjamin Flowered joined them on the podium by finishing third in 14:21.
Quinn Hagerty was Fryeburg’s top skier, placing 10th overall in 15:35, followed by Owen Reinbach, 14th, 15:54; Issac Twombley-Wiser, 23rd, 17:16; and Andy Irwin, 24th, 17:17.
On Saturday, at the Telstar Relays, which were moved to Gould due to the weather, which brings together the top skiers from across the state, Gould Academy won the Wave A mixed team relay with Nyla Scott, Lucas Barstow, Reese Furneaux and Eli Shifrin teaming to top 33 other teams in a combined time of 38:42.
Mount Blue had two relay teams finish second and third on the day. The team of Brynne Robbins, Josh Smith, Emma Charles and Henry Maccort was second overall in 38:57, whole the Mount Blue quintet of Kamryn Joyce Carson Zundel, Bridget Reusch and Grayson Hoeft was third in 41:44.
Fryeburg’s team of Nataluk, Reinbach, Macht and Hagerty was 22nd overall in 51:07.
“We had some good performances,” said Weston. “Number-wise, this is the second-largest race of the season. We kind of threw everyone to the wolves with over 100 skiers.”
In the Wave B race, which featured 23 teams, Nataluk and Hagerty both skied a second time with teammates Irwin and Clark to finish ninth in 53:23.
“Skiing twice and adjusting on the fly is what you have to do when you’re dealing with COVID,” Weston said.
Oxford Hills (Nick Bancroft, Grey Vanderwood, Paul Rudman and Henry Swift) won the B Wave event in 39:14, while Freeport/Brunswick (Henry Horne, Al Dawson, Teo Steverlynk-Horne and Owen Dawson) was second, 39:59, and Freeport/Brunswick (Miles Logan, Aiden Rice, Beardsley Sites and Will Morris) took third in 46:09.
Fryeburg was back in action at Stark's Hill on Wednesday for a race originally scheduled for Libby Hill in Gray, Maine, against Freeport, Falmouth and Greely, but due to a lack of snow, the meet was moved to Stark’s.
For the girls, Nataluk continued her winning ways, topping 26 other girls for the win in 13:47. Greely skiers Alex Collins and Sylvia Harvey finished second and third, respectively, in 14:33 and 15:03.
Other FA skiers were Macht, 14th, 19:04; Clark, 21:40; and Jiwon Choi, 27th, 26:09.
Greely was the top team with 785 points, followed by Yarmouth, 773; Fryeburg, 754; and Freeport, 752.
For the boys, Yarmouth took team honors with 788 points, followed by Freeport, 779; Gray-New Gloucester, 750; Greely, 729; and Fryeburg, 720.
Freeport's Sam Robinson topped 51 other boys for the win in 12:20. Yarmouth's Owen Redfield and Cornelius Welsh completed the podium, finishing second and third, respectively, in 12:24.1 and 12:24.9.
The top Raider was Reinbach, who was 16th in 13:38, followed by Hagerty, 20th, 14:04; Twombly-Wiser, 37th, 15:31; and Irwin, 44th, 16:08.
