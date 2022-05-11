FRYEBURG, Maine — While a little thin on numbers, the Fryeburg Academy track team displayed plenty of quality over quantity when it traveled to Cumberland, Maine for a meet last Friday. Just 19 girls and boys attended the meet for the Raiders.
“We had a fantastic meet,” said Kevin McDonald, Raiders’ head coach. “Not sure on the scores because I've yet to see them. That being said we only had 19 athletes on the bus. Not a lot of points with so few kids.”
Fryeburg competed against hosts Greely, Kent’s Hill, North Yarmouth Academy, Sacopee Valley and York.
“The star of the meet for us was (senior) Alanna Nataluk,” McDonald said. “Racing the mile and the 800 Alanna had a breakout day. She won the mile in an incredible last 100 meters. Alanna ran down the early leader and looked comfortable. However, she was passed on the backstretch of the last lap. We had faith in Alanna's kick and, boy, did she let it loose. This young lady is fast, strong and smart when it comes to racing.”
Nataluk ran a personal best of 5:43.87 for the win in the mile, but she was not done.
The 800 was next and not only did she finish in third place but she also ran a personal best of 2:37.03,” said McDonald. “I cannot say enough about this athlete. Quiet, solid, always at practice and completes every workout. My only regret is Alana is a senior. Move on we must, but Alana will be missed dearly.”
Also for the girls, Eliza Thorne, a junior, won the 400 meters in 1:05.07 and was third in the 200 in 28.63.
“We are very excited to see Eliza on top of her game this early in the season,” McDonald said.
For the boys, junior Jacob Adams won the long jump with a leap of 19’4”, and was third in the 100 meters in 11.97.
Senior and captain Padric McGrath was fourth in the discus with a toss of 100’8” and was eighth in the shot put at 34’4.5”.
McDonald praised the steady improvement in the distance events by Luke Staires.
“Luke, only a freshman, is chopping huge time of his mile and 800. If this young man sticks with track and field he will be a force soon,” he said. “His mile time is down to 5:49.18. We can't wait to see how low this time will go.”
McDonald added: “I must mention our first-year coach that is working with the distance group. Tyler O'Keefe is doing a great job with the distance runners and the athletes are reaping the success of the hard work. Tyler is a former track and field athlete at FA and now teaches English at the Academy and we are very happy to have him on board.”
Fryeburg is scheduled to travel to Wells, Maine on Thursday for a 3:30 p.m. meet.
