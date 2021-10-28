FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy senior Alana Nataluk and sophomore Isabel Macht punched their tickets to the prestigious Class B State Meet this Saturday after turning in sensational performances at the Southern Maine Class B Regional Cross-Country Championships at Twin Brook Recreation Park in Cumberland, Maine last Saturday.
The Fryeburg Academy girls finished ninth out of 13 scoring teams (you need five finishers to post a team score).
The FA boys were 14th in the meet out of 14 scoring schools.
“The girl's team finished in the top 10 in ninth place just two places from qualifying (as a team for the State Meet),” said Bill Reilly, Raiders’ head coach. “Senior Alana and Sophomore Isabel both qualified individually to run at the state meet final at Belfast next Saturday.”
For the girls, Cape Elizabeth won the meet with 79 points, narrowly edging York and Lincoln, which both finished with 82 points to tie for second, but York had a faster 1-5 split at 21:47 to Lincoln’s 22:14.
Fryeburg was ninth with 250 points, finishing behind rival Lake Region, which was eighth with 209 points.
Hadley Mahoney, a sophomore from Cape Elizabeth, topped the field of 87 finishers to win the 5K by 12 seconds in 19:15.
Fellow sophomores Cary Drake of York and Annie Reynolds of Greely rounded out the top three, finishing second and third, respectively, in 19:27 and 19:49.
Nataluk, who has qualified for the State Meet all four years, was fourth overall, leading the girls from Fryeburg in 21:05. She was followed by teammates Macht, 28th, 22:47; Hannah Nguyen, 65th, 26:18; Enna Carbone, 76th, 27:59; Amanda Howe, 79th, 28:09; Kacy-Jane Clark, 83rd, 33:44; and Sophie Milo, 86th, 38:42.
For the boys, York turned in a solid team effort to win the title with 61 points, while Freeport was second, 94, and Cape Elizabeth took third, 96.
Fryeburg was 14th with 423 points, finishing six points ahead of Gardiner.
Leavitt junior Logan Ouellette bested 93 other runners to win the race by 23 seconds.
Seniors Owen Patry and Vaughn Lindenau, both of Cape Elizabeth, completed the podium, finishing second and third, respectively, in 17:07 and 17:13.
Fryeburg was led by sophomore Authur Baptista, who was 65th in 20:30. He was followed by fellow Raiders James Lougee, 87th, 23:09; Andrew Irwin, 89th, 23:13; Isaac Twombly-Wiser, 23:25; and Chris Kwon, 92nd, 24:13.
The Class B State Cross-Country Championships are scheduled for this Saturday on the Belfast XC Course in Belfast, Maine. The girls are slated to run at 1:40 p.m. followed by the boys at 2:20 p.m.
