CONWAY — The softball season will come to a close for the MWV Eagles U14 and U16 teams this weekend, but not before they test their tournament skills. Both squads will head to The Nick in Wolfeboro to take part in a five-team tourney that gets underway on Saturday.
The U14s are scheduled to play North Berwick at 10:30 a.m. and Wolfeboro at 12:30 p.m., while the MWV U16s are slated to play the Northwood Aftershock at 10:30 a.m., followed by North Berwick at 2:30 p.m. Results from Saturday’s games will determine the seedings for elimination play on Sunday.
The team, coached by Dave Caputo along with Chris Kroski (Kennett High varsity softball coach), Larry Meader (KHS JV coach) and Ed Alkalay, has a ton of girls participating this summer and has found no shortage of opponents.
“The MWV Eagles summer softball team started in 2018, grew in 2019 and, once we got the go-ahead from the state youth sports COVID guidelines, grew again in 2020,” Caputo, who founded it at the request of softball players who didn’t want their season to end so quickly, said. “There are 23 girls from eighth-grade to 11th-grade that have been practicing since June.”
Players suiting up for MWV this summer include U14s Emma Geoffrey, Lily Holt Tillinghast, Allie Hussey, Moria Irish, Stella Keeler, Sophie Odell, Sarah Shackford, Samantha Sidoti and Remington Snowden, along with U16s Leah Alkaley, Joce Anzaldi, Emma Arnold, Elizabeth Bouchard, Marissa Caputo, Caroline Coleman, Georgia Coleman, Hope Elias, Ashely Garside, Ashley Glaze, Izzy Higgins, Carli Krebs, Kaylee McLellan and Lauren Violette.
The Eagles closed the book on the 2020 regular season under the lights at Whitaker Field in North Conway on Wednesday night. The U14 squad top the Wolfeboro Wolverines in a true barnburner 10-9 in extra innings to open the evening’s action. The U16 team came out swinging in the nightcap before a good-sized crowd and slugged their way to an 18-11 victory over Wolfeboro.
Coach Caputo offered highlights from the two contests.
A seesaw U14 contest
The Eagles jumped on top in the first inning when Stella Keeler’s single with two outs was followed by an absolute blast by Allie Hussey resulting in a two-run home run. From there, both teams were able to scrap together a few over the next four innings in a very cleanly played game.
The Eagles’ Moira Irish scored two runs and Karlee Eldridge, Sophie Odell and Allie Hussey each crossed the plate once during that time and took a 7-4 lead into the sixth. The Wolverines were able to string together three consecutive hits with one out in the sixth to tie the game but the defense was able to record the final two outs to keep the contest knotted at 7-7.
Both teams went down in order in the seventh which brought on extra innings. The Wolverines quickly scored two runs in the top of the eighth and had runners on second and third with one out, but could do no further damage.
In the bottom half of the eighth, the Eagles were able to scrape together a run by Allie Hussey and loaded the bases with two outs when Lily Holt-Tillinghast was able to smack a 2-1 pitch over the first baseman’s reach into right field scoring Sarah Shackford and Joce Anzaldi with the winning runs.
Stella Keeler went six strong innings on the mound, striking out four while the defense performed cleanly behind her. Heather Shackford pitched the last two innings in her first appearance in over a year and earned the win in relief.
Swinging the bats
After falling behind 3-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning, the Eagles’ woke up with Ashley Glaze opening up the second inning with a single, followed by a perfect one-out bunt by Hope Elias and a Liz Bouchard single to score Glaze. Emma Arnold followed with a two-run single plating Elias and Bouchard to knot the game at 3-3.
After pitcher Izzy Higgins shut down the Wolverines in order in the third, the hometown flock erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the third. Carli Krebs led off the inning with a shot over the outstretched reach of the Wolverine right fielder for a home run which was followed by a single up the middle by Heather Shackford.
With one out, the Eagles went on a tear and scored seven consecutive runs before the Wolverines were able to record their second out. In addition to Shackford, Marissa Caputo, Allie Hussey, Ashley Glaze, Izzy Higgins, Hope Elias and Liz Bouchard were all able to reach base and score.
After another clean inning in the top of the fourth, Hussey and Sophie Odell scored in the fourth resulting in what looked like a safe 13-3 lead going into the fifth. But that is where the Eagles’ bad habit of allowing one bad inning a game reared its ugly head and the Wolverines were able to turn four MWV errors into six runs to draw within four at 13-9.
The resilient Eagles, though, turned it around in the bottom of the fifth scoring five runs. Higgins got the inning started with a single and scored the first run of a frame highlighted by a Krebs grand slam, who once again was able to hit an opposite-field shot over the right-fielder which plated Elias, Bouchard and Kaylee McLellan before Krebs ended up scoring on an overthrow back to the infield.
From there Higgins once again shut down the Wolverines in order in the sixth before giving up two harmless runs in the seventh for the victory. Heather Shackford pitched the first inning before giving way to Higgins who struck out seven batters (while only waking two) in six innings of work, and other than the four-error fifth, the Eagles played clean error-free ball.
In addition to Krebs’ two home runs, Elias highlighted the offensive going 3-3 by executing three perfect bunts and scoring three runs. Bouchard also reached base three times and scored three runs in her season finale.
Overall the Eagles had a season-high 14 hits while earning four walks and reached base on two errors.
