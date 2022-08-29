CONWAY — The Eagles and Raiders are off and running while the White Mountain Milers are still running the valley. The annual Kennett Challenge Race returned last Thursday to the Kennett Middle School with a field of 68 runners participating.
The fun two-mile race traditionally pits the silverbacks (the White Mountain Milers) against the young whippersnappers (Kennett High and Fryeburg Academy cross-country teams). Top team honors on the day went to the Milers, who won both races.
“It was another great Challenge,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “This to me is the perfect event to kick off the season. For our newcomers, it’s an opportunity to get the race jitters out of the way in a more relaxing environment.
In a field of 30 ladies, the White Mountain Milers took three of the top four spots to score 22 points, followed by Kennett, 33, and Fryeburg, 98.
“We had a good women’s field,” Livingston said. “In fairness to Fryeburg, they were missing some people and they don’t start school until Sept. 6.
Miler Corey Dowe, a former standout at Coe-Brown Northwood Academy in cross-country and track and field, the new assistant cross-country coach at Fryeburg Academy and the health teacher at Kennett Middle School, who broke the women’s course record, in 2019, finishing in 11:29, took first place again for the third year in a row, winning in 11:43.
“Corey and the rest of the Milers are so impressive,” Livingston said. “I tell everyone, look at these women in their late 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s and still being so active. They are terrific role models for everyone. They all embody what is so great in our sport.”
Kennett senior Kaylee McLellan was second overall and the first Eagle to finish, crossing the finish line in a new PR time of 13:42 (ran 14:46 last year). Terry Livingston Ballou rounded out the podium in 13:56.
Other Kennett's finishers were freshman Jewels Gorham, fifth, 14:31; Piper Lopashanski, seventh, 14:50; Stephanie Kendzierski, ninth, 15:23 (PR); Lauren Violette, 10th, 15:36 (PR, ran 17:32 last year); Molly DellaValla, 12th, 16:51; Catherine Shackford, 13th, 17:37; Mara Taylor, 18th, 18:04; Eliah Feil, 19th, 18:12; Autumn Verran, 20th, 18:33; Grace Yannelli, 22nd, 19:18; Annabelle Light, 23rd, 19:35; Lily Taylor, 254th, 20:54; Zoe Groves, 27th, 20:59 (PR, ran 22:34 last year); and Brena Sheehan, 30th, 26:02.
“The girls ran well,” Livingston said. “We got everything out of it that we wanted.”
Running for new JP Krol’s Raiders in his first Challenge at the helm of the Fryeburg program were Isabel Macht, who was eighth in 15:12; Enna Carbone, 15th, 18:01; Emily Moll, 21st, 18:54; Brackett-Ann Clark, 26th, 20:57; Maggie Albert, 28th, 24:04; and Kacey-Jane Clark, 31st, 25:13.
For the guys, the Milers took team honors with 29 points, followed by the Eagles, 35, and the Raiders, who had only four runners, did not post a team score (you need five finishers in order to do that).
Miler Andrew Drummond, a former Kennett standout, won the race in 11:18, followed by Miler and Kennett Middle School Coach Tim Livingston, who was second in 11:25, while Coach Krol was third, 12:18.
“I can’t say enough about Tim,” said Livingston. “To finish second after having spent two hours setting up the course was really impressive. He does so much for the sport and our program.”
Kennett senior and boy’s captain Ben Biche was fourth and set a new PR in 12:40 (ran 13:15 last year), followed by sophomore Nolan Proulx, fifth, 12:44 (PR, ran 13:28 last year); Patrick Laughland, sixth, 12:58; Will Odell, ninth, 13:26; Ross Stephens, 12th, 14:05; Joseph DellaValla, 14th, 14:33; Isac Nelson, 22nd, 16:39; Griffin Jesseman, 23rd, 16:40; Jack Jarell, 27th, 17:20; Mikey Lyons, 28th, 17:22; and Fin Lajoie, 34th, 18:44.
For the Raiders, Arthur Baptista finished seventh in 13:15, followed by James Lougee, eighth, 13:19; Andy Irwin, 20th, 15:36; and Sullivan Olsen, 32nd, 18:25.
The Milers provided Subway subs while the Eagles brought the desserts.
Livingston said the Challenge is a good build-up to the start of the regular season. It always occurs during the second week of preseason.
“What I like,” he said, “it’s a precursor to the regular season, but I also like that our younger kids can see what older folks can do and that running can be a lifelong sport.”
Fryeburg Academy is slated to open its regular season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Lake Region High School in Naples, Maine, in a meet with the host Lakers, Gray-New Gloucester and Poland at 4:30 p.m.
Kennett is scheduled to open its season on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. with the annual Paul LaTarte Mount Washington Invitational at Great Glen Trails.
