CONWAY — The Eagles and Raiders are off and running while the White Mountain Milers are still running the valley. The annual Kennett Challenge Race returned last Thursday to the Kennett Middle School with a field of 68 runners participating.

The fun two-mile race traditionally pits the silverbacks (the White Mountain Milers) against the young whippersnappers (Kennett High and Fryeburg Academy cross-country teams). Top team honors on the day went to the Milers, who won both races.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.