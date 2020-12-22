Kennett High senior Maddie Stewart is a two-sport standout for the Eagles on the field hockey pitch and the basketball court. And, you won’t find a harder worker in the off-season. Maddie suffered a season-ending knee injury two weeks before the playoffs in field hockey her junior year. Through countless hours of physical therapy and training on her own, Maddie was not only ready for the start of the season last fall, but she captained the hometown flock to an undefeated season and the school’s second state championships in the sport. She also earned All-State, First-Team, honors along the way.
Age: 17.
Family: Mom, Kim Stewart, Dad, Greg Stewart, sister Olivia Stewart.
Hometown: Center Conway.
Grade: Senior.
Sports you play at KHS: “Field hockey and basketball.”
How long have you been playing: “Basketball since kindergarten and field hockey since third grade.”
What has been your favorite high school sports moment: “Winning the field hockey state championship with girls I’ve played with since middle school.”
How has COVID-19 impacted you? “It pushed back the start of basketball after my knee injury, which was frustrating because I just wanted to get back into sports. The school did an amazing job of figuring out a way to still have fall sports though, which made the beginning of senior year more ‘normal.’”
What's your goal for the future: “My goal for the future is to play collegiate basketball and go to med school to become a radiologist.”
Pre-game rituals: “Listen to music and take a nap if possible.”
Favorite senior athlete and why you selected him/her: “Ella Chander. She’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had and always pushes you and herself.”
Favorite food: “Quesadilla.”
Favorite movies: “‘She’s the Man.’”
Favorite television show: “‘Big Brother.’”
Favorite athlete: “Breanna Stewart.”
Favorite sports team: “Bruins.”
Favorite subject: “Math.”
Advice for future Eagles: “Take advantage of all the opportunities provided to you. Being a part of sports teams was one of the best parts of high school.”
Future plans: “I plan to go to college in the city, play basketball and hopefully go to medical school to get a doctorate in radiology.”
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to meet? “Paige Bueckers.”
