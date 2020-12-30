Kennett High senior Lia Anzaldi is a leader on and off the athletic fields in her community. Lia, a three sport athlete at KHS — soccer, cross-country skiing and tennis — helped guide the soccer team to its best season in program history this fall. Kennett went 9-3, and also put together their longest win streak by winning eight matches in a row with Lia anchoring the defense as a team captain.
Lia helped the KHS girls win their sixth consecutive Division II State Cross-Country Skiing Championship at windy Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch last March, finishing 10th in the the classical race to qualify for the prestigious Meet of Champions. She and her teammates are eager to claim a seventh straight title this winter.
Age: 17
Family: Mom, Genn; Dad, John; and Joce (younger sister).
Hometown: Jackson
Grade: “Senior.”
Sports you play at KHS: “Soccer, tennis and Nordic skiing.
How long have you been playing: “My whole life.
What has been your favorite high school sports moment: “The home soccer game this year vs. Sacopee Valley where we had the greatest come back, went into overtime and our team got the golden goal in overtime. Every girl on the team was so excited after pouring their sweat and tears into that game, it was an amazing feeling to share.”
How has COVID-19 impacted you? “It’s impacted everything from my family’s business to not being able to visit colleges and not being able to have a tradition senior year.”
What's your goal for the future:
Near future: “Make top 10 in D2s for Nordic skiing this year.”
Future future: “Go to a college that I really like and continue to stay fit and active and go on fun adventures. I definitely hope to travel a lot to.”
Pre-game rituals: “Motivate the rest of the team with an inspirational pre-game message and post a game day picture for everyone to see on social media.”
Favorite food: “Steak tips.”
Favorite movies: “Comedies — anything with Kevin Hart.”
Favorite television show: “‘That 70s show.’”
Favorite athlete: “Don’t really have one right now.”
Favorite sports team: “New England Patriots.”
Favorite subject: “Math and statistics.
Advice for future Eagles: “When opportunities are presented, take them!”
Future plans: “College and then make bank in a future career in finance or accounting.”
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to meet? “Way to many to choose from.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.