Age: 18.
Family: “I am only child. I live with my father Bill Frittenburg and my grandmother Laurie Payne.”
Hometown: “Bartlett.”
Grade: “Senior.”
Sports you play at KHS: ‘I play field hockey and lacrosse.”
How long have you been playing: “I have played field hockey for seven years, and this spring would have been my fourth year of lacrosse.”
What has been your favorite high school sports moment: “Upsetting Derryfield sophomore year to move on to the final four.”
What's your goal for the future: “To become an athletic trainer at the college level.”
Pre-game rituals: “My dad wakes me up to ‘game day breakfast’ of protein waffles, bacon and tons of fruit. I always leave one piece of bacon to give to him after I'm done. Pack my ‘game day’ outfit to wear under my kit, and then get my morning coffee to wake me up for a long day of waiting for the starting whistle.”
Favorite food: “Bacon egg and cheese on a grilled french toast bagel from Big Daves!”
Favorite movies: “‘Miracle,’ ‘Silver Linings’ and ‘The Longshots.’”
Favorite television show: “’New Girl.’”
Favorite athlete: “Maddie Hinch.”
Favorite sports team: “Bruins and Red Sox (only because field hockey isn't really on TV).”
Favorite subject: “Math or science.”
Advice for future Eagles: “Practice is the time to master a skill. Game time is the time to clear your head and just play. The skills will follow.”
Future plans: “I will be attending Castleton University studying in the 5-year athletic training masters program and playing field hockey.”
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to meet? “Jim Craig.”
