Bryson Wrobleski left his mark at Kennett High on the ice with the hockey team and on the lacrosse field. The recent Kennett High graduate was bestowed both the end-of-the season KHS Lacrosse Award and the Jm Terry Award in hockey.
“The Jim Terry award is given annually at the conclusion of each season to the player who demonstrated excellence, determination, discipline, leadership and sportsmanship both on and off the ice,” Coach Michael Lane said. “This year's recipient is no surprise — he'll graduate the season holding the Kennett goaltending record for minutes played in his career, shots faced and saves. He has been part of a quarterfinals team; a semifinalists; a runner up team and a state championship team. His leadership on the ice and off the ice helped us navigate this extremely difficult senior season. Due to player numbers, we played three defenseman, this is virtually unheard of. We were able to do this however, and do it successfully, due to his incredible ability not only to stop the puck but to play the puck out of his net. With him in net, it was like having an extra defenseman.
“(On March 11), he had one of his best goaltending performances of his career making 40 stops in a semifinal 1-0 loss in overtime to Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield. What most people don't know is the game-winner actually went off one of our defensemen’s shin pads. It was clear they weren't going to score on him clean, and that was the only way they could win the game. He recently agreed to continue his hockey career playing for the Maine Moose. I know he's going to have a ton of success beyond Kennett High School. As a head coach, I will miss him greatly next year and for years to come. He has redefined what Kennett hockey players should be, both on and off the ice, and in doing so, he has left his mark. And in my humble opinion, he is the best goaltender that Kennett has had in the program’ history. Tonight he becomes just a second goalie in the program's 22-year history to receive this award.”
In lacrosse, Coach Steve Graustein said: “This year's award winner is a young man that this isn't his primary sport, but he's gotten very good at it. He runs like a deer. He can just barrel his way up the field. He’s always willing to do what's asked, helps out the younger players and always had something constructive to say. He is going to be very missed on the lacrosse field, and that’s Bryson Wrobleski.”
Age: 18.
Family: dad: Abe, mom: Nikki, sister: Isabel, dog: Quincy.
Hometown: Center Conway.
Grade: Just graduated.
Sports you play at KHS: ice hockey and lacrosse.
How long have you been playing: 12 years.
What has been your favorite high school sports moment: “Quarterfinal game against Hollis Brookline in overtime.”
How has COVID-19 impacted you: “I have had a very different hockey season compared to what it was in the past years: this year has been challenging.”
What's your goal for the future: “Play college hockey,”
Pre-game rituals: “Get a burrito from Luchador.”
Favorite food: “Pizza.”
Favorite movies: “‘Pirates of the Caribbean.’”
Favorite television show: “‘The Office.”
Favorite athlete: “Tuukka Rask.”
Favorite sports team: “Boston Bruins.”
Favorite subject: “Advanced manufacturing.”
Advice for future Eagles: “Enjoy it because it is over too fast.”
Future plans: “Playing junior hockey in Maine and taking a few college courses.”
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to meet? “Dwight Kurt Shrute III”
