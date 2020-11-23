CONWAY — OK, who in June thought Kennett High would have fall sports, let alone complete a modified season?
It happened, and I’m still amazed and incredibly thankful that it did. I think we needed the season to happen for so many reasons. There was unfinished business when the plug was pulled on winter sports with the KHS hockey team set to play in the Division III finals, while the Kennett boys’ basketball team was ready to knock off Bow in the Elite Eight.
Then there was spring and the virtual season. Coaches and athletes were forced to make the best of Zoom meetings and training on their own. We never got to see the debut of the varsity girls’ lacrosse team or the KHS baseball team make a run at the state championship, which Josh McAllister’s Eagles were poised to do.
That uncertainty looked certain to carry over in the fall. The Mount Washington Valley was again flooded with people. It seemed like only a matter of time before we saw a community spike. School officials, led brilliantly by Superintendent Kevin Richard, formed a re-entry committee to look at the pathway for a return to face-to-face instruction. The committee included educators, doctors, nurses, school board and community members.
While the re-entry committee was doing its thing, Colby Locke, the school’s athletic trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy, and KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver crafted a phased-in re-entry plan for Kennett athletics. They created a plan which allowed for “non-contact workouts, focusing on skills and conditioning” to happen on July 1.
“We’re going to take it slow with small steps, and be smart and safe in what we do,” Weaver said. “We’ll go with the initial guidelines with groups capped at 10 (student-athletes) with Colby at one time. Social distancing must be followed at all times.”
All workouts under Phase I had to be outdoors with each athlete having their own equipment.
Phase I began with Locke putting in a ton of time and effort, often spending 12 hours on the campus in the summer making sure things ran smoothly. At Fall Sports Awards, when was the last time he took a vacation, Locke said he took the Friday after last Thanksgiving off, and that’s the sort of dedicated guy he is.
Weaver and Locke along with the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association approached the season with a perfect game plan, allowing teams to set regionalized schedules, as many games as they wanted and then going to open tournaments to cap off the fall.
Locke and Weaver also deserved HUGE props for making the first home game, Senior Day, that way seniors had their moment of recognition, albeit a little earlier than traditionally. Sadly, a number of schools in the Granite State kept their senior days at the end of the season and never had them due to the virus.
A big thank you also to Gredel Shaw, transportation coordinator, and the bus drivers who executed a perfect plan to take the Eagles on the road.
Practice started on the first day of school on Sept. 8.
The first games were on Sept. 18. The first team to play was the field hockey team. That must have been a good sign. The Eagles hosted and beat Berlin 2-1 on what would be a season to remember. The season started on Centola Field at the top of Eagles’ Way and ended there on Nov. 1 with Cassie Daley’s troops celebrating an undefeated season capped off by 2-0 win over Souhegan to win the Division II State Championship.
Games happened, but then there was a hiccup in early October, COVID-19 cases popped up, but again, coaches, athletes and school officials and families all followed the necessary protocols so the seasons could continue to the finish line.
At the finish line, on awards night, coaches spoke about the masterful job Weaver and Locke had done. Both earned their varsity letters.
“These guys did a tremendous amount of work and they should be congratulated by all the all the coaches, they just did an outstanding job,” Bernie Livingston, head cross-country coach at Kennett, said at the awards night. “From my perspective. I think we gave Colby about 10,000 hours of extra work keeping our kids safe in everything. Without (Locke and Weaver) the season would not have been as successful as it was.”
Football Coach Vaughn Beckwith and others agreed.
“I'd like to start off as well thanking Colby for all the work that he did, to kind of get us set up to have this fall sports season,” Beckwith said. “And then along with that, Mr. Weaver and our building administration and our district administration that had the faith in all of us here and those of us that can't be here to give us a chance. It was a really special season as a result for everyone, and we're really grateful for that opportunity.
“I’d like to thank Colby and Neil for all their hard work,” said Coach Ed Bradley of the golf team. “I also want to congratulate all of you who had to go through this whole thing of sports with a mask, I was a pretty tough year, but I’m glad we made it through that.”
“I want to thank Neal Weaver and Colby Locke for making this possible, as well as the entire SAU 9 school district,” Ricky Gaudreau, in his first season at the helm of the mountain biking club, said. “Without them, none of this would have been possible.”
Camden Clark, in his first season as the varsity boys’ soccer coach, was also thankful.
“Thanks Colby and Neil for making the season happen,” he said. “But also, with it being my first year, I want to thank the other coaches, because you guys helped me out whenever I had any type of question. Regardless, I want to say thank you, guys. You really helped me throughout the season.”
Coach Ron Krieger in his first season as the varsity girls’ soccer coach, praised Locke and Weaver for being ahead of the curve on a return to play.
“What I noticed with Colby and Neil above even what they did is they were so active and on top of all of this, that almost every game I went to I talked to other coaches and we were so far ahead of the curve because we were entering phase one in July and most teams were doing that in September.
Volleyball Coach Craig Bartolomei also thanked Weaver and Locke for making sports safe and allowing them to happen, especially with volleyball, which some state officials had recommended be played outdoors instead of inside.
“This fall sports season for a number of reasons, is going to be something that I know that I'll remember for the rest of my life — that we were able to have a fall sports season,” said Weaver at Fall Sports Awards on Nov. 10.
We'll all remember the fall season of 2020 and be thankful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.