CONWAY — Kennett High senior Grady Livingston received Division II All-State, Honorable Mention laurels by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization for his play during the 2021-22 season.
Livingston, a tri-captain for the Eagles this season with fellow seniors Nick Houghton-LaClair and Isaiah Mojica, was one of 15 players to receive Honorable Mention accolades. Also recognized were seniors Gumme Mbata of Bishop Brady, Christian Buffum and Malachi Page of ConVal, Jack Leno of Coe Brown; Max Galbraith of Hanover; Ryan Constable of Milford, Kevin Kolodzeiej and Jason Allen of Sanborn and Connor Shea of Oyster River; juniors Joe Gutwein of ConVal, Matt Canavan of Souhegan and Jake Cawthron of Pelham; and sophomore Keaton Beck of Laconia.
Named All-State, First-Team were seniors Jake McGlinchey of Pelham, Braedan Falzarano of Lebanon, John McBride of Souhegan and Ivan Yen of Bishop Brady; and juniors Aiden Scot-Beaulac of Manchester West and Jared Khalil of Sanborn.
Selected to All-State, Second-Team honors were seniors Mike Pittman of Pembroke, Austin Knight of ConVal, Owen Pereta of Bow, Ethan Arnold of Kingswood and Jack Stone of Lebanon; and junior Kayden Roberts of Laconia.
Jake McGlinchey of Pelham was named the Division II Player of the Year.
Pete Pierce of Sohegan was named the Varsity Coach of the Year, while Merrimack Valley’s Jeff Wheeler was selected as the Junior Varsity Coach of the Year.
