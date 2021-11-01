FRYEBURG, Maine — The No. 5 Leavitt Hornets came to No. 4 Fryeburg Academy last Thursday afternoon and pulled off a mild playoff upset with a 3-2 victory in an action-packed quarterfinal field hockey contest.
The girls from Turner, Maine, jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes of play forcing the Raiders to play catch-up. While up to the task, Dede Frost’s troops simply ran out of time in this one.
The loss ended Fryeburg’s season at 10-6, thus sending the Raiders home thinking maybe next year. Although the team was disheartened by the loss the girls will look back at this fall, and focus on the growth and successes they accomplished throughout the regular season.
Coaches Dede Frost and Jennifer Bartlett brought an inexperienced team with great senior leadership to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs before bowing out. They provided a great learning experience for the team they so dearly loved.
The Hornets (13-3) used two early goals to propel them to victory. Maddie Morin and Megan Nason both found the back of the cage for the visitors, just a few minutes apart.
Camden Jones scored for the Raiders just before halftime on a penalty corner to tighten the score to 2-1 at the break. She was a player Fryeburg fans had counted on for just this type of heroics all season long.
Leading 2-1 in the fourth quarter, Leavitt extended the lead on an Emma Beedy goal, but FA refused to quit and quickly made it a one-goal game again when Olivia Towne scored her final goal in a Fryeburg uniform. The Raiders threw caution to the wind in the closing minutes in search of the equalizer, but it just wasn’t to be.
Fryeburg was the team no one wanted to play as they became known as the team that would never give up until the final horn.
FA’s Eden Voter and Leavitt’s Paige DeMascio were credited with seven saves apiece.
This team represented their school and community with class the entire season. Fryeburg will lose seniors Juliette Albert, Jade Blood, Mallory Damon (team manager), Eden Voter, Maddie Foreman, Adriana Gil Garces, Camden Jones and Shelby Purslow to graduate in May.
Thank you Raiders for being a team to be proud of.
Leavitt advanced on to play No. 1 York in the south semifinals on Monday (results were not known as of press time), while No. 2 Cape Elizabeth beat No. 3 Yarmouth 4-0 in the other semifinal on Saturday.
