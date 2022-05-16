NAPLES, Maine — The Fryeburg Academy and Lake Region softball teams played the first round of a home-and-home series last Wednesday. The Lakers held serve on their red clay, winning narrowly 5-4.
Fryeburg (5-5) was slated to host Lake Region (6-2) on Monday. Results were not known as of press time.
Coach Mackenzie Buzzell shuffled the Fryeburg batting order in an attempt to spark her offense, and it proved to be effective in the first inning when the Raiders put three on the board.
Jilyan Bryne led things off with a base hit to spark the Raiders to three runs. Showing the quality team they are the Lakers answered with three runs of their own in their half of the inning to tie the contest.
The two teams played even through the next few innings with both pitchers (Abby Ontengco for the Raiders and Melissa Mayo for the Lakers) shutting down the opposing team’s offense.
Fryeburg put runners on second and third in the fifth and managed to score a run, taking the lead briefly 4-3.
The Lakers once again answered in their half of the inning — this time with a two-run moon shot home run over the left-field fence to close out the scoring.
On defense, the Raiders were once again solid with Camden Jones and Shelby Purslow gobbling up grounders in the infield, and Jilyan Byrne and Katy McIntyre made big catches in the outfield. On Laker bunt attempts, Ana Maillett and Emily Walker fielded and fired to first for outs.
Jones, Fryeburg’s shortstop, who broke out with three hits on the afternoon started off the Raider seventh inning by getting her top hand on top of the ball and driving a topspin hit down the line in left. You could see from the time Jones left the batter’s box she was thinking two bases. Sure enough, she slid into second base safely.
It was nice seeing Camden’s strong magic hands at work crushing the softball once again. The Raiders could not get her home however and fell 5-4.
A key play in the fifth inning was when a Raider runner was out at home plate pitcher covering trying to score on a passed ball. The space between home and the backstop in Naples is not as far as in most venues.
Fryeburg is scheduled to play two road games this week, traveling to Poland Springs, Maine to play undefeated Poland (9-0) on Wednesday (4 p.m.) and at Sacopee Valley (8-3) on Saturday for a noontime start.
