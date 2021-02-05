By Pat Murphy
WOLFEBORO — There have been many obstacles to the 2020-21 high school hockey season and arena chilling systems can be added to the list. Ham Arena was closed for six weeks for much-needed capital improvements to its chilling system this fall, then the game between the Kennett High and Kingswood hockey teams on Wednesday night was postponed due to emergency repair work to the chilling system at Pop Whalen Arena in Wolfeboro.
When the two Carroll County rivals eventually took to the ice on Thursday night and played to a 2-2 overtime tie, Kingswood's Senior Night ceremony preceded the game. The Knights paid tribute to seniors Reese Clarke, Nick Potenza, Bailey Savage, Oleg Sheahan, Riley Smith and Drew Swinerton. In addition, Kennett seniors Brady Shaw, Colby Hall, Matt Cormier and Bryson Wrobleski were honored as they took to the ice at Pop Whalen for the final time.
When the puck dropped, Kennett had several early scoring opportunities, but it was Kingswood that got on the scoreboard first as freshman defenseman Case Rogers scored his first goal as a Knight, converting a pass from forward Shaw Swinerton 5:48 into the first period.
From there, the Eagles carried the play, outshooting the Knights 15-4 in the period, with Sheahan, the Kingswood goalie, making several key saves and limiting the Kennett forwards to only one rebound opportunity.
In the second period, neither team carried the play for an extended length of time. At 7:31 of the period, with Kennett's Shaw sent to the penalty box for interference, the Knights had their first power play of the night, but it was the Eagles who had the first offensive chance with Hall applying pressure to the Kingswood defense, leading to a good scoring opportunity.
Kennett sophomore forward Noah Keefe also contributed to a strong penalty kill as the Knights were limited to three shots on Eagle goaltender Byryson Wrobleski.
In the final minutes of the period, a flurry of Kennett activity in the offensive zone led to the Eagles’ first goal. Cormier took a close-range shot that deflected off the crossbar of the Kingswood net, then off the glass behind the net where it was redirected by Hall on to the stick of Cormier, who put it in the net to tie the game. The goal came with 1:03 left in the period with Hall and freshman Robbie Murphy picking up assists.
Kennett was not done, though, as off the ensuing face-off, the Eagles got the puck back deep into the offensive zone. Sophomore Sam Seavey intercepted a Kingswood clearing attempt and quickly fired a shot from the blue line past Sheahan to put the Eagles ahead. Keefe and freshman Jimmy Dumas assisted on the goal — it was Dumas' first point of his high school career.
In the third period, the Knights’ depth advantage showed as they began to wear down the Eagles, who were playing with a shorter bench. Kennett's Jack Robinson was whistled for an elbowing penalty 3:50 into the period but, once again, it was Hall who created offensive chances for the Eagles, despite playing shorthanded.
In the final five minutes of the period, Kingswood dominated the weary Eagles, but, as he did in Berlin, Wrobleski kept Kennett in the game, making several stops. Kingswood's Potenza tied things up with 4:38 left in the period as he picked up the puck in the corner to the left of the Kennett net, worked his way around the Kennett defenders and slipped it past Wrobleski with Shaw Swinerton picking up his second assist of the game.
The Knights continued to apply pressure but the Eagles got two breaks in the final minute when Kingswood junior Cody Emerson hit the Kennett crossbar with a shot from close range and Potenza broke his stick on an attempted shot just seconds later. The score remained 2-2 as regulation time expired.
Both teams got a much-needed rest and then lined up for the overtime period. Kingswood continued to carry the play with a clear advantage, peppering Wrobleski with ten straight shots, but the senior goalie was up to the task. The Eagles picked up the pace in the final minutes of the 8-minute overtime period, getting three shots on Sheahan, but they were all turned aside and the game ended with a 2-2 tie.
Kennett Coach Michael Lane took away several positives from the contest.
"I thought we improved a great deal from our last game in Berlin and we will continue to get better as the season goes on.”
He had a great deal of praise for Kennett's defensemen Colby Olivier, Shaw and Seavey.
"Playing with only three defensemen is tough, but Colby, Brady and Sam were up to the challenge, and were key contributors, both defensively and offensively,” he said.
With a unique schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two teams will face each other, in the back end of a home-and-home series, on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Ham Arena in Conway.
