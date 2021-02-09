CONWAY — Round two goes to Berlin-Gorham.
For the second time this season the reigning co-Division III hockey champions met, and the Berlin-Gorham boys’ hockey team topped Kennett High 3-2 in overtime at Ham Arena in Conway on Monday night. Senior Tyler Rousseau, the current Player of the Year in Division III, capped his hat-trick 32 seconds into the extra session and sent the Mountaineers home happy.
This was the second match-up between the two schools since being named co-champions last March when the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two teams also played on Jan. 30 at the famed Notre Dame Arena in Berlin with the hosts coming out on top 3-2 in a thriller.
“It was another good battle with a program we have a ton of respect for,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach. “Even though the score was the same as up there, I thought we were more competitive this time.”
He added: “Berlin is a real good hockey team. Mike (Poulin, head coach) does things the right way. They set the bar in Division III, and we know what we’ve got to do to get there.”
The Mountaineers outshot the Eagles 41-19 in the first encounter at the top of Pinkham Notch, but Monday, B-G had a 30-22 advantage.
Kennett took the lead on its first shot of the night, lighting the lamp just 11 seconds into the opening period. Sophomore Wade Volo got went behind the B-G net, slid the puck out front to Matt Cornier, who one-timed the biscuit into the basket.
“It was a real nice way to start,” said Lane.
Less than a minute later, the Eagles nearly doubled their pleasure with a scrum in front of the net that led to Colby Hall redirecting the puck but freshman goalie Kolin Melanson was equal to the task, making the save.
Carter Poulin had the Mountaineers’ first scoring chance with a blast from the slot but senior Bryson Wrobleski made the glove save.
B-G knotted the score with 11:06 left in the period when Brayden Riendeau found Rousseau in front of the net and he quickly redirected the puck.
Rousseau doubled his pleasure at 6:41 of the first frame when he created a turnover just beyond the blue line, streaked in alone and scored unassisted.
“Rousseau got all three against us,” Lane said. “He’s the defending player of the year for a reason. That’s on us, we’ve got to clean things up.”
B-G nearly extended its advantage late in the period on the power-play. Ben Estrella, Jamison Walsh and Griffin Melanson all had shots in an 11-second stretch, but Wrobleski stood tall with the saves.
Trailing 2-1 early in the second period, Volo nearly tied the contest. He darted down the right side, fired a shot that was headed to the top of the net but Kolin Melanson came up with the stop of the night with a diving glove safe and a beauty.
KHS did draw level with 4 minutes left in the period. Volo found Hall from behind the net, and the senior sniper one-timed the puck home, making it 2-2.
Hall nearly put the hometown flock in front when he got a breakaway with 12:32 to play, but Melanson was able to make the save to keep the game deadlocked.
B-G threatened on the power-play late with three shots by Carter Poulin, Estrella and Riendeau at 4:42, 3:25 and 3:20, respectively, but Wrobleski stoned them.
Kennett won the draw in overtime, which led to a Cormier shot that Dom Paradis blocked. Just seconds later Riendeau got the puck, went up the left side, drew a defender toward him and slid the puck to his right to Rousseau, who took two strides and fired a low shot home for the win.
The loss dropped the Eagles to 2-2-1 on the winter. KHS is scheduled to play Somersworth/Coe-Brown at the Rochester Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and close out the week by hosting Sanborn-Epping on Saturday at 5:40 p.m.
B-G, which improved to 6-1 on the season, is scheduled to host Kingswood, a Division II school, Wednesday at 6 p.m., and cap off a home-and-home series in Wolfeboro at Pop Whalen Arena at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.