CONWAY — The Kennett High ice hockey team took care of business at home on Saturday at Ham Arena with a 2-1 victory over Kearsarge-Plymouth and then rolled out the red carpet for the annual Skate with the Eagles.

“Some nights are better than others and (Saturday) night was pretty good,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, posted on the team’s Facebook page. “It started with the return of the flag carrier (Great job Brody James, MWV Youth Hockey Association 10U player). We sold out of Chuck-A-Pucks and raised a ton of money for a wonderful MWVYHA family (Chloe Laine and the Laine family). We skated away with a 2-1 win to improve to 4-4 and the night concluded with our annual Skate with Eagles. Thank you to everyone for a fantastic evening.”

