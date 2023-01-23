Sophomores Noah Deyak (front, left), Tanner Smith (center, right) and the other Eagles sign programs for young fans at the annual "Skate with the Eagles" after Kennett High beat Kearsarge-Plymouth 2-1 on Saturday at the Ham Arena. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Sophomore David Silvia slides the puck into the back of the net for what proved to be the game-winning goals for Kennett High against Kearsarge-Plymouth on Saturday at the Ham Arena. The Eagles beat the Cats 2-1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Sophomore David Silvia celebrates after scoring the Eagles' second goal of the night for Kennett High against Kearsarge-Plymouth on Jan. 21 at the Ham Arena. The Eagles beat the Cats 2-1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High ice hockey team took care of business at home on Saturday at Ham Arena with a 2-1 victory over Kearsarge-Plymouth and then rolled out the red carpet for the annual Skate with the Eagles.
“Some nights are better than others and (Saturday) night was pretty good,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, posted on the team’s Facebook page. “It started with the return of the flag carrier (Great job Brody James, MWV Youth Hockey Association 10U player). We sold out of Chuck-A-Pucks and raised a ton of money for a wonderful MWVYHA family (Chloe Laine and the Laine family). We skated away with a 2-1 win to improve to 4-4 and the night concluded with our annual Skate with Eagles. Thank you to everyone for a fantastic evening.”
“We had a great crowd, a terrific student section and a lot of youth hockey players,” Lane said by phone Monday. “It was an awesome night. It was great to see the return of the flag carrier. The last time we did that was pre-COVID-19. …Skate with the Eagles is an awesome tradition. It means a lot for us to be able to give back to our community, which is always so supportive of us.”
The win lifted Kennett to 4-4 on the season and places the hometown flock into seventh place, a spot above the K-P Cats (3-5-1).
“I think it wasn’t nearly as close a game as it appeared to be,” said Lane as the Eagles outshot the Cats 24-11 on the evening. “We know that every night is going to be a battle and that we need to be ready. I thought we skated with a sense of urgency.”
He added: “Kearsarge-Plymouth has a good goalie and they know how to pack in the defensive zone.”
The Eagles took the lead in the second period on a goal by junior Robbie Murphy.
The hosts doubled their advantage minutes later on the power play with David Silvia finding the back of the net from Murphy and Sawyer Hussey.
The Cats avoided the shutout with 4 minutes to play when they scored off a deflection. Goalie Zach Moore recorded 10 saves to pick up the win in net.
KHS snapped a two-game losing skid and exploded offensively in the process with a 9-1 road win over Laconia-Winnisquam-Inter-Lakes (0-7) at the Laconia Ice Arena on Jan. 14.
The win came on the heels of a tough 2-1 road loss against Pembroke-Campbell (4-3) on Jan. 11.
Kennett didn’t get much puck luck at Pembroke-Campbell. The boys from Conway outshot their hosts 31-20 but came up short.
“We did a lot of things right,” said Lane, “but we just couldn’t find the back of the net again. We just need to keep grinding.”
He added: “I think our preseason outlook of the division was spot on. We knew the division would be highly competitive and that there would be lots of one-goal games. We’ve had three one-goal losses and I think you could make the case that in each one we were the better team. We’re not happy with 2-4 but hopefully, six weeks from now we want to be playing our best hockey.”
P-C took the lead 9 minutes into the opening period against the run of play.
“We had a really good scoring opportunity before the goal,” Lane said. “We four shots in tight but we just couldn’t finish it off. A minute later, the puck bounced to die of the net and a guy was able to jam it home for them.”
KHS outshot P-C 13-8 in the opening period and managed to draw level early in the second on an unassisted goal by Sam Seavey.
The game remained knotted at 1-1 into the third period when junior forward Cameron Plumb put the PAC in front for good, scoring on a breakaway.
“We had a good pushback after that but we just couldn’t finish,” Lane said.
The Eagles had little trouble finishing on Saturday, scoring early and often at the Lakers’ expense. Seavey, Murphy and David Silvia each had two goals apiece while Nolan Proulx and Jack Robinson also lit the lamp in the win.
Noah Keefe had three assists, while Noah Deyak, Murphy, Proulx and Seavey each had two and Patrick Laughland and Robinson also had helpers.
Tanner Smith stood tall between the pipes with 14 saves in the win.
“It was nice to see us get the offense going again and for some of our younger players to enjoy some success,” said Lane.
Lane praised the play of junior Killian MacPherson, sophomores Spencer Glackin and Greyson Witchley along with freshmen Aiden Lane and Brady Parsons who all saw extensive ice time.
“We got contributions up and down the lineup, which was nice to see,” Lane said.
Lane and his team are gearing up for their annual Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer Game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28 (6 p.m. at the Ham Arena) against Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal (0-6).
“This will be our fourth annual and we want to make it the biggest one yet,” said Lane. “Each of our players has a goal of collecting 15, $10 pledges. The goal is for each player to raise $150 or more. Hopefully, the community will support us.”
He added: “There will be no entry fee the night of the game, donations are accepted and encouraged at the door in place of an entry fee. Chuck-a-puck will take place with all proceeds going to the Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer fund. Individuals are encouraged to post on the board in the Ham who they fight cancer for. We will be wearing special jerseys to support classmate Evan Cicero. All proceeds will benefit Evan Cicero and Jen’s Friends. Please help us make this year's game the biggest yet!”
After being on the road for the past two weeks, the hometown flock was scheduled to return to the friendly confines of Ham Ice Arena on Wednesday against John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsboro-Deering (3-5) but the game was postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. as the visitors are dealing with cases of COVID-19.
