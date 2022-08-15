04-04-22 KHS baseball team

The 2021 Kennett baseball team at media day last spring. For the second year in a row the Eagles have been recognized for outstanding academics. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — What did Kennett High do that Notre Dame University couldn’t?

Only the Eagles received the American Baseball Coaches Association's Team Academic Excellence Award honors for the second year in a row. While the Fighting Irish made the list in 2021, they did not this year. The award goes to high school and college programs coached by ABCA members that post a cumulative Grade Point Average over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year.

