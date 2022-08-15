CONWAY — What did Kennett High do that Notre Dame University couldn’t?
Only the Eagles received the American Baseball Coaches Association's Team Academic Excellence Award honors for the second year in a row. While the Fighting Irish made the list in 2021, they did not this year. The award goes to high school and college programs coached by ABCA members that post a cumulative Grade Point Average over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year.
“For the second year in a row, the Kennett High School Varsity Baseball Team has been recognized with an American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award,” Josh McAllister, Eagles’ head coach, said, Friday. “Additionally, for the second year in a row, we are the only team in the state to gain this recognition. Its good to see our young men excelling in the classroom.”
He added: “I couldn’t be prouder of the work that our players put into their academics this year.”
Prior to receiving the award last year, McAllister said it had been a goal of his for the program for five years.
Over 250 high school programs and more than 420 collegiate programs were recognized with this year's award. Only three of the high school programs recognized were from New England (Bishop Hendricken High School in R.I.; Boston College High School in Mass.; and Kenentt) and the Kennett Eagles Baseball Program was the only high school from New Hampshire recognized.”
Seniors on this year’s varsity team were Ryon Allen, Will Metz, Scott Mohla, Steven Rines and Brady Robitaille; juniors were Caleb Bradford, Jack Robinson, Sam Seavey and Bridger Viger; sophomores were Zach Moore and Brody Nagle; and freshman were Jacob Brown, Matt Charette, Devon Jakubec and Patrick Ramsey.
Criteria for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award include:
• Must be a high school or college team
• Head coach must be a current ABCA member
• Team must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale during the current academic year (see form for details regarding 2020 academic interruptions). GPA may not be rounded up.
McAllister recognizes the importance of being a student-athlete.
“We started implementing study tables in 2019 for players not playing a sport,” he said, adding the team also has study hours on Tuesdays where all of the Eagles hit the books. “This all kind of started around our planned trip to Florida (to Dodgertown in Vero Beach, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). We wanted to make sure that the boys were keeping their grades up.”
He added: “I’ve been doing the math every year, and it’s based on GPA.Two years ago, we were super close, and we made it last year and again this year. I’m hoping we can do this every year from now on.”
The American Baseball Coaches Association, according to its website, “has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes. The ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams are the nation's oldest, founded in 1949, and the ABCA's awards program also includes the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Awards, the ABCA/Diamond Sports Regional & National Coaches of the Year and several other major awards such as the ABCA Hall of Fame and Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award.”
