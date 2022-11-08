Winter sports meeting - Sydnie Chin

Senior Sydnie Chin and her Kennett High basketball teammates are scheduled to begin practice on Monday, Dec. 5. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The annual winter sports preseason informational meeting for all Kennett High School athletes and their parents is scheduled to be held on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium.

KHS Athletics Director Neal Weaver plans to give a brief welcome and information session, including a review of the Student Activity Code and an explanation of the safety procedures that are being put into place to start the winter sports season. Students and parents will then break out and have separate team meetings with their coaches. Please monitor for symptoms and if you’re not feeling well do not attend. Bring a face mask as they will be required at all times when inside the school.

