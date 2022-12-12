CONWAY — With a record number of boys out for the Kennett High hockey team and coming off an Elite Eight performance, there’s good reason to be optimistic about the Eagles this winter. Coach Michael Lane says the team has a lot of potential but needs to continue to work to improve every day the hometown flock takes to the ice.

The Eagles are scheduled to open the season at home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, hosting three-time defending state champs Berlin at Ham Ice Arena at 6 p.m.

