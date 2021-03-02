CONWAY — The Kennett High ice hockey team is ready for its favorite time of the season — the playoffs. Riding a five-game win streak, the only thing that has slowed the Eagles down lately has been the weather.
Kennett (7-2-1) was slated to play the second half of a home-and-home series with Laconia-Winnisquam-Inter-Lakes (3-5) in Laconia on Saturday but the game, which was the regular-season finale for both teams, was canceled due to the wintry mix that fell on the area.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association allowed teams to play regionalized schedules to cut down on travel, and also adopted an open tournament format similar to the fall season. While boys and girls basketball, which also play an open tournament, and had its seedings determined by blind draw like soccer, volleyball and field hockey did in the fall, seedings for hockey were done based on winning percentages.
“Regional matchups were designated based upon overall W‐L record; head‐to‐head; and coin flip (records used were as of Feb. 24 to afford schools to schedule ice time),” the NHIAA website states under its open tournament concept.
Kennett was slotted in Region 4 along with Belmont-Gilford (6-7) and Laconia-Winnisquam-Inter-Lakes. KHS received the No. 1 seed and will await the winner of No. 2 B-G vs. L-W-I, the No. 3, seeds, who are scheduled to play Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Merrill Fay Arena in Laconia, the home barn for both clubs.
The Eagles are slated to host a quarterfinal game on Saturday at 4 p.m.
“I think the NHIAA did a great job,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, said Friday the day after the pairings were announced. “I think we’re all just happy to be playing. This summer and fall, I’m not sure any of us thought we’d get to this point.”
Regardless of who KHS faces on Saturday, Lane said his troops need to be ready.
“Both teams are very good,” he said. “They both have good goalies, and when we faced both teams neither of them was at full strength, which both should be this week.”
The Division III playoff bracket, had No. 1 Berlin-Gorham (11-2-1) hosting No. 2 Kearsarge-Plymouth (2-5) on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Region I, where there are only two teams.
Region 2 has No. 2 Hollis-Brookline (1-1-1) hosting No. 3 Sanborn-Epping (2-5-1) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. with the winner traveling to play No. I Pembroke-Campbell (5-2) on Saturday at 6 p.m.
In Region 4, No. 2 John Stark-Hopkinton (1-4) is scheduled to host No. 3 Monadnock-Fall Mountain (1-6) with the winner traveling to play No. I Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal (8-3-1) on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The NHIAA announced Thursday, the Frozen Four and championship game for Division III will be held at the Everett Arena in Concord with the semifinals scheduled for Wednesday, March 10 at 4:15 and 8 p.m., and the finals are slated for Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m.
The semifinals are scheduled to put the winners of Region I and 3 against each other while the winners of Region 2 and 4 meet in the other half of the bracket.
Members of this year’s hockey team, coached by Lane and his three assistants — Justin Frechette, Mike Deyak and Dan Lucchetti — are seniors are Matt Cormier, Colby Hall, Brady Shaw and Bryson Wrobleski; junior Colby Olivier; sophomores are Noah Keefe, Jack Robinson, Sam Seavey and Wade Volo; and freshmen are James Dumas, Caiden Graves, Killian McPherson, Zach Moore and Robbie Murphy.
“I think the whole team had a little more pep in its step at practice on Thursday once we got the news,” said Lane. Everett Arena, even with 30 people in it, it can sound like hundreds. It’s a great place to play, and I’d love to see this group get there, but we’ve got plenty of work to do until then.”
He added: “I’m super psyched for the kids. It’s been a long year for them. I think being able to amp things up with a playoff vibe is exciting for everyone. You could see the jump in the guy’s legs at practice (Thursday afternoon). We had one of our best practices of the season. My hope is we will continue to build on this and peak at the right time.”
