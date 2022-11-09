KHS Field Hockey - Remi Snowdon celebrates

Senior Remi Snowdon is ready to celebrate after No. Kennett High beat Portsmouth 3-1 victory on Sept. 30. Snowdon and her teammates will be at fall sports awards night next Tuesday. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High School Athletic Department is scheduled to hold its annual Fall Sports Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium.

Only the major award winners and their families along with coaches, trainer Colby Locke and the media were able to attend the 30-minute ceremony. Everyone had assigned seating, wore masks and spread out throughout the auditorium.

