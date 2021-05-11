CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ tennis team served a little notice last week to its Division II opponents — when at full strength, the Eagles are a solid squad. The Eagles swept a home-and-home series from Carroll County rival Kingswood, winning 2-2 at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park on May 3, and then scored an 8-1 victory over the Knights in Wolfeboro on Thursday.
While the Eagles had a full lineup on the hard courts, they had a couple of new faces on the sidelines filling in for Coach Duncan Yarworth, who needed to quarantine as part of a close COVID-19 cohort. Kennett Athletic Director Neal Weaver took over the coaching duties in Conway, while Steve Piotrow, the boys’ tennis assistant coach, grabbed the reins in Wolfeboro.
“It was fun,” said Weaver of his tennis coaching debut. “It actually wasn’t my first time stepping in for a program. I stepped in and coached the second half of a JV boys’ basketball game a few years ago. We ended up winning in overtime. (Laughing) At 2-0, I think I’m probably going to retire. I was actually happy to step in. The girls played really well.
On May 3, in singles, Emily Carpenter (Kingswood) def. Kameryn Dockham 8-6; Ava Jarrell (Kennett) def. Amber Dolliver 9-7; Lia Anzaldi (Kennett) def. Katie Mann 8-0; Shannon Derby (Kennett) def. Peyton Seigers 8-1; Gracie Baillargeon (Kennett) def. Mia Runnals 8-0; and Joce Anzaldi def. Gianna Borelli 8-0.
“We had some great singles matches,” said Weaver. “Kameryn’s match must have lasted for an hour. They battled for every point. Ava’s match was close to 80 minutes long, and she won a thriller.”
In doubles, Carpenter/Dolliver def. Dockham/Jarrell 8-3; Lia Anzaldi/Derby def. Mann/Siegers 8-1; and Baillargeon/Joce Anzaldi def. Runnell/Borelli 8-1.
Kennett continued to play well away from the friendly confines on Thursday.
“Solid match,” said Piotrow. “Almost everyone started a little slow with the wind and unfamiliar courts, and then picked it up.”
In singles, Dockham (Kennett) def. Carpenter 9-8 (7-4 in the tiebreak); Dolliver (Kingswood) def. Jarrell 8-6; Lia Anzaldi (Kennett) def. Mann 8-2; Derby (Kennett) def. Seigers 8-3; Baillargeon (Kennett) def. Runnals 8-1; and Joce Anzaldi def. Borelli 8-0.
“Kam played a great tiebreaker,” Piotrow said. “Ava was down 4-0 and then almost turned it around. The Anzaldis were clinical. Shannon refused to yield.”
In doubles, Kennett swept tandem play with Dockham/Jarrell def. Carpenter/Dolliver def. 8-4; Lia Anzaldi/Derby def. Mann/Siegers 8-2; and Baillargeon/Joce Anzaldi def. Runnell/Borelli 8-0.
Kennett (2-1 with four matches canceled due to the virus) is scheduled to play Moultonborough Academy in a home-and-home series this week with the Panthers slated to host the Eagles on Wednesday (4 p.m.), and the hometown flock playing hosts on Thursday (4 p.m.)
Before Thursday’s match, the Eagles will recognize seniors Lia Anzaldi, Brianna Boynton, Dylan Derby, Shannon Derby, Kameryn Dockham, Ava Jarell, Nicole Lockhart, Amee Petell and Grace Ward for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.